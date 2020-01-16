Market Overview

Analyst: Amazon, Wayfair Big Winners From Impressive Online Holiday Sales Growth
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 16, 2020 11:20am   Comments
Analyst: Amazon, Wayfair Big Winners From Impressive Online Holiday Sales Growth

Brick and mortar retailers have stumbled out of the gates so far in 2020 after a handful of companies reported disappointing holiday season sales growth. However, according to credit card data from Bank of America, online sales this holiday quarter were just fine.

Bank of America reported e-commerce spending was up 15% in November and December of 2019 compared to just 9.3% growth in 2018. In fact, online holiday sales growth this year was its highest since 2011.

So-called Cyber Week online sales growth this year was 21.5%, almost exactly in-line with last year’s 21.6% growth. Cyber Week represents the shopping period stretching from Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

E-Commerce Winners

Home furnishings led the surge in online holiday spending this year. Bank of America reported 31% growth in home furnishings sales, 19% growth in grocery sales and 18% growth in electronics sales this holiday season.

Bank of America analyst Justin Post said the strong online sales data this holiday season is good news for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) and even Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

“BAC aggregated credit and debit card data suggests strong eCommerce growth in the US, with record levels of online penetration, possibly aided by a shorter shopping season and faster shipping speeds,” Post wrote in a note.

Benzinga’s Take

While Amazon and Wayfair ride the e-commerce growth wave, department stores are the ones missing out. Bank of America said department store spending contracted on both a month-over-month and year-over-year basis for the third consecutive month in December, which is bad news for retailers like J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) and Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS).

Do you agree or disagree with these predictions? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

Here's How Much Investing $100 In Sears Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

5 Stocks Analysts Recommend Heading Into 2020

Posted-In: Bank of America Black FridayAnalyst Color Retail Sales Econ #s Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

