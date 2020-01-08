Market Overview

Yeti Analyst Sizes Up Product Opportunity In Lowe's Stores

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2020 2:43pm   Comments
Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI), a maker of premium coolers and related accessories, struck a partnership with Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) that could generate 10% EPS upside, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Yeti Analyst

Brett Andress maintains an Overweight rating on Yeti's stock with a $38 price target.

The Yeti Thesis

Andress conducted firsthand checks at eight Lowe's stores across Florida that now carry Yeti products, the analyst said in a Tuesday note. 

The checks were positive and encouraging given a broad offering of available products in high-traffic areas, he said. The branded end-caps in the front of the store were also located close to checkout aisles and in the seasonal section, Andress said. 

An analysis of on-shelf inventory at the stores and basic selling assumptions equate to $36,000 worth of Yeti products sold at each store, the analyst said.

If Yeti products are rolled out from 1,150 Lowe's stores today to its more than 1,700 stores, it would represent a potential $30 million of incremental annual sales in 2021, or an extra 10 cents of incremental EPS in 2021, Andress said. 

An analysis of KeyBanc's proprietary credit and debit card data for Yeti.com points to a "robust" 62% increase in sales in the fourth quarter, the analyst said.

This implies a mid-teens growth rate for October and November before a notable acceleration of more than 100% in December, according to KeyBanc. 

Yeti Price Action

The stock was trading 2.96% higher at $32.32 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Yeti's IPO: What You Need To Know

'A Great Quarter': Yeti Holdings Reports Q3 Beat-And-Raise

Photo courtesy of Yeti. 

Latest Ratings for YETI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2019MaintainsOverweight

Posted-In: brett Andress coolers KeyBanc Capital Markets retailAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

