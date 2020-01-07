Market Overview

Micron, Western Digital Get Big Upgrades At Cowen, NAND Market In Focus
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2020 12:35pm   Comments
An earlier-than-expected improvement in NAND market fundamentals will likely benefit memory and storage technology companies Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), according to Cowen.

The Analyst

Karl Ackerman upgraded Micron from Market Perform to Outperform and increased the price target from $50 to $70.

The analyst upgraded Western Digital from Market Perform to Outperform and hiked the price target from $45 to $88.

The Thesis

DRAM market fundamentals are expected to take a turn for the better in the second half of 2020, aided by a modest server upgrade cycle and 5G smartphone adoption that is driving over 50% content increases in premium-tier handsets, Ackerman said in a note.

Both DRAM demand and ASPs are likely to improve on these dynamics, the analyst added.

"This is most bullish for MU given our view DRAM represents over 100% of total operating profit," Ackerman wrote in the note.

Additionally, Micron has mostly closed the valuation gap with peers this cycle, given its leadership on 1z DRAM.

The analyst expects the company to increase its overall gross margins from 27% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 to 43% in the next seven quarters, thanks to the DRAM market fundamentals and the company's ability to reach bit crossover of 1y and 1z in the middle of calendar year 2020.

"MU's stock is highly correlated to directional changes in DRAM ASPs and overall GMs, suggesting the stock should accelerate from here," Ackerman said.

Price Action

Micron shares were trading higher by 7.7% to $57.50 and Western Digital shares were gaining 5.7% to $67.

Related Links:

Longbow Upgrades Micron As Memory Market Fundamentals Improve

PreMarket Prep Recap: Impact Of Cowen's Chip Upgrade, Raymond James Makes A Call In The Housing Sector

Photo credit: Mike Deal, Flickr

Latest Ratings for MU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Dec 2019ReiteratesBuy
Dec 2019ReiteratesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Cowen Karl AckermanAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

