Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank Of America Downgrades CubeSmart On Intensifying Supply Pressures

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2020 1:46pm   Comments
Share:
Bank Of America Downgrades CubeSmart On Intensifying Supply Pressures

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is facing elevated supply pressures and risk of negative SS NOI (same-store net operating income), according to BofA Securities.

The Analyst

BofA analyst Jeffrey Spector downgraded CubeSmart from Neutral to Underperform, reducing the price target from $33 to $31.

The Thesis

CubeSmart is at more risk than its peers to supply pressures, given that it continues to have the highest number of new supply under construction as a percentage of existing stock, Spector said in the downgrade note.

BofA’s proprietary webscraping data indicates continued decline in street rates in New York and Washington DC, while Miami and Dallas remain weak, the analyst mentioned. He expects a continued deceleration in CubeSmart’s top line growth in 2020.

Although the company was able to better control marketing expenses versus its peers in 2019, “we remain concerned over this volatile line item in the face of increased supply pressures,” Spector wrote, citing the massive increase in marketing by peers last year.

“Since SS NOI is close to going negative, we are wary of any swings in marketing expenses,” the analyst said, while added that this would be “a negative catalyst for the stock.”

Price Action

Shares of CubeSmart were down 0.76% to $31.39 at the time of publishing on Monday.

Latest Ratings for CUBE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020DowngradesNeutralUnderperform
Dec 2019DowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform
Oct 2019UpgradesOutperformStrong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CUBE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America BofA Securities Jeffrey SpectorAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CUBE)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AAPLCascendReiterates350.0
XPMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On45.0
HRZNAegisInitiates Coverage On13.1
VRTUCowen & Co.Downgrades44.0
CHHBank of AmericaDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga