Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Experts On How To Trade Oil After Fatal Airstrike Against Iranian General

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2020 2:33pm   Comments
Share:
Experts On How To Trade Oil After Fatal Airstrike Against Iranian General

U.S. forces launched an airstrike Thursday that killed Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani, and experts are mixed as to how this event will play out and affect the oil market.

A Different Oil Market Than 5 Years Ago

If Thursday's targeted strike against Soleimani took place five years ago, the price of oil would be north of $100 a barrel, Helima Croft, managing director and global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said Friday on CNBC.

Given the surge in U.S. oil production over the past few years, the impact on the attack on the oil market is minimal.

Iran has built a reputation in recent months of showing signs of aggression and made it clear it has the capacity to be disruptive, she said.

Moving forward, nothing is off the table in terms of how Iran could respond, and the the conflict could potentially escalate to U.S. forces attacking targets inside Iran, Croft said. 

"I think Soleimani was too important to the Iranian leadership for them to just let this pass." 

Cramer Urges Caution With Oil

Investors should be cautious in buying oil for two reasons, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on "Squawk Box."

First, oil futures for delivery from 2023 through 2025 are mostly unchanged, which is "what I care about," the CNBC host said. 

Even after a terrorist attack on a Saudi Arabia oil facility cut its capacity by half, oil merely had a "two days up move and that was it," he said. 

Investors buying oil today may be forced to "sell it tomorrow," Cramer said.

The impact on stocks is just as minimal, as the markets have given back just a few short days' worth of gains, he said. 

Bremmer Says Iran Crossed Red Line

President Donald Trump has shown a willingness to avoid escalating tensions with Iran over the past few months, but he couldn't sit by idly after Iran crossed a "red line," Ian Bremmer, president of Eurasia Group, said on "Squawk Box."

Specifically, Soleimani directly orchestrated attacks against U.S. assets, including its embassy in Iraq, Bremmer said. 

Iran was also given the message that any response from the U.S. would be "significant," he said.

Nevertheless, the world is "better off" today without Soleimani, Bremmer said.

The Iranian general was tasked with building a proxy and terrorist network across the Middle East, the Eurasia Group president said, adding that it has been "amply documented" his actions led to the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers in Iraq over the years.

Related Links:

Why Oil And Gas Stocks Respond To Political Unrest

Friday's Market Minute: Markets Tumble After Airstrike On Iran

Posted-In: CNBCAnalyst Color News Futures Commodities Markets Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + USO)

Why Oil And Gas Stocks Respond To Political Unrest
Here's How Much Investing $100 In BlackBerry Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Sears Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
US Airstrike In Baghdad Kills Key Iranian Military Leader, Oil Prices See Sharp Gains
The Most In-Demand Jobs For The Next Decade
Here's How Much Investing $100 In IBM Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
XOMGoldman SachsMaintains72.0
INCYGoldman SachsMaintains107.0
QADASidoti & Co.Reiterates60.0
ENVDA DavidsonMaintains81.0
INCYCredit SuisseMaintains86.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Snowstorms To Hit Two Corners Of US This Weekend

A Rocking Robotics ETF For 2020