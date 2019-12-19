Market Overview

After cbdMD's Q4 Print, Analyst Sees No 'Clear Path' To Company's Positive EBITDA Guidance
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 19, 2019 11:13am   Comments
After cbdMD's Q4 Print, Analyst Sees No 'Clear Path' To Company's Positive EBITDA Guidance

CBD company cbdMD Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) reported fourth-quarter unaudited net sales of $9.54 million Wednesday and audited net sales for fiscal year 2019 of $23.7 million.

The company posted unaudited net income for the quarter of $7.6 million and a net loss of the fiscal year of $50.4 million, or $2.82 per share.

The Analyst

Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic reiterated a Neutral rating on cbdMD with a $3.40 price target.

The Investment Thesis

While cbdMD matched its fourth-quarter sales guidance of 20% sequential growth, its profit metrics showed little progress, Zuanic said he in a Thursday note. (See his track record here.) 

The company is projecting positive EBITDA by October 2020, earlier than prior guidance for January 2021, the analyst said. 

When compared to the peers, cbdMD’s “current and projected growth pace is notable,” Zuanic said.

“Taking the fully diluted share count at 44.7mn, we estimate YCBD trades at 3.5x current sales (market cap $139 = $3.11x44.7mn; net cash of $4.7Mn; sales of $9.5x4) at 1.9x the high end of FY20 sales guidance.”

Cantor Fitzgerald needs more convincing when it comes to cbdMD's positive EBITDA guidance, he said. 

“Gross margin in 4Q dropped to 51% from 60% plus in the first nine months. Operating expenses before impairments only dropped to 140% of sales vs. 156% in the Jun qtr; management said this will improve by April), but a clear path to positive EBITDA (by Oct) was not provided.”

The company’s new and ongoing sponsorships and brand awards all raise brand awareness for cbdMD and its pet line Paw CBD. the analyst said. 

Price Action

The stock was trading down 6.05% at $2.95 at the time of publication. 

Photo courtesy of cbdMD. 

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Hexo Posts Higher Year-Over-Year Q1 Net Loss

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) reported first-quarter net revenue of CA$14.5 million ($11.05 million) Monday, down from CA$15.4 million in the previous ... read more

Why Production Costs Could Lead To 'Carnage' In Canadian Market

In late November, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) (TSE: ACB) CEO Terry Booth told BNN Bloomberg that his company has its sights set on the United ... read more

The SAFE Act Could Be 2020's Biggest Cannabis Catalyst

Cannabis investors are hoping Canada’s Cannabis 2.0 will help improve sales growth and profitability in 2020 after a disappointing 2019. Yet the ... read more
