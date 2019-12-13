Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FTC's Look Into Facebook A 'Negative Development,' Says RBC's Mahaney

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2019 11:47am   Comments
Share:
FTC's Look Into Facebook A 'Negative Development,' Says RBC's Mahaney

The Federal Trade Commission potential move to block Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from combining its multiple apps into one is a "negative development" for the social media company, according to RBC Capital Markets' Mark Mahaney.

Facebook Breakup Unlikely, Analyst Says 

Facebook is seeking to combine WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook so that users can send messages from one app to another.

The logic behind the move is to monetize the WhatsApp messaging platform which Facebook acquired for $19 billion in early 2014 and which generates zero revenue to this day, Mahaney said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" Friday.

The FTC's investigation could lead to  a forced breakup of Facebook into different companies, the analyst said, adding that the general sentiment among analysts is that the likelihood of a breakup is "slim."

Similarly, the chances of Facebook being forced to unwind acquisitions it made years ago is just as "slim," he said. 

Facebook is unlikely to voluntarily spin its assets into new companies, as the apps generate a "fair amount" of synergies, Mahaney said. 

The Read-Through From The FTC Investigation

The broader takeaway from the FTC's investigation into Facebook is that the regulatory body could do the same with other tech giants, the RBC analyst said.

Tech companies could now feel undue pressure to forgo any new, large-scale mergers, he said. 

Fitbit Deal Under Review 

Even smaller acquisitions could face some scrutiny from regulatory bodies, Mahaney said.

One example: Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s acquisition of Fitbit, which is under review.

"It almost seems like there will be a chilling impact on almost all acquisitions, but especially anything sizable — $10 billion or above," he said.

Facebook shares were trading down 1.39% at $194.01 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Analyst Names Facebook, Twitter Top Online Media Stock Picks For 2020

Piper Jaffray Bullish On Facebook, Says Negative Headlines And Regulatory Challenges Priced In

Photo from Pixabay

Latest Ratings for FB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019UpgradesHoldBuy
Dec 2019Initiates Coverage OnReduce
Dec 2019Initiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for FB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: CNBC Fitbit FTC Instagram Mark MahaneyAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + FB)

Angela Merkel The Most Powerful Woman On Forbes 2019 List, Thunberg The Youngest
Where Are They Now? A Review Of Every Time Person Of The Year This Decade
SEC Chairman Tells Congress He's 'Optimistic' About Blockchain Opportunity
Connecting Smart Contracts To The Real World
What A Difference: Year's Last Fed Meeting Ends Today With Rates Not Seen Changing
There's A New Trading Tool That Allows Traders To Trade Cannabis With Leverage
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SRPTPiperJaffrayMaintains210.0
LULUGoldman SachsMaintains219.0
EYESDougherty & Co.Initiates Coverage On2.0
VIACArgus ResearchInitiates Coverage On
ADBECanaccord GenuityMaintains350.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Trucking Freight Futures Market Summary Week Ending 12-6-2019