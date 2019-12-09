Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Everscore Bullish On ViacomCBS Thanks To Strong Content Pipeline

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2019 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
Everscore Bullish On ViacomCBS Thanks To Strong Content Pipeline

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) could be a "content powerhouse in an era of peak content," Everscore ISI said in resuming coverage of the newly recombined media company with a bullish take.

The Analyst

Everscore ISI's Vijay Jayant resumed coverage of ViacomCBS, in their now-combined form, with an Outperform rating and $51 target price.

The Thesis

The company may be able to pull off a two-pronged approach to new media — feeding the third party content market, while building toward its own platforms, Jayant said.

"We subscribe to the idea that the company will be able to have its cake (continue monetizing a robust content library) and eat it too (invest in new productions while building out direct-to-consumer ... digital platforms)," Jayant wrote in a note.

The companies, which re-merged last week after more than a decade as separate companies, also have integration-related tailwinds, a favorable mix of revenue between advertising and subscription dollars, a strong balance sheet, and a management team with a strong record of capital returns, Jayant wrote.

Price Action

ViacomCBS shares, which began trading last Thursday, traded around $39.86 at time of publication.

Related Links:

What's Next For ViacomCBS?

Wells Fargo Initiates On Media Stocks, Disney Among Top Picks

Posted-In: CBS Everscore ISI tvAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VIAC)

What's Next For ViacomCBS?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ABBBarclaysInitiates Coverage On
DPLOWilliam BlairUpgrades
SUPVItau BBADowngrades
GGALItau BBADowngrades
BMAItau BBADowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Asset-Based Digital Marketplace ArcherHub Guarantees 100 Percent Hauls For All Loads On Its Platform