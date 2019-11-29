Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bleakley's Peter Boockvar Talks About Buffett's Tech Data Loss

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2019 2:35pm   Comments
Share:
Bleakley's Peter Boockvar Talks About Buffett's Tech Data Loss

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett lost a bidding war against private equity giant Apollo Global Management to buy Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD).

It's a result of the "Oracle of Omaha" being too price-sensitive, according to Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

Tech Data's Customers Make It A Tech Middleman

Buffett and his firm Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) offered to buy Tech Data for $140 per share as a way of "playing technology by being technology agnostic," Boockvar said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" segment Friday.

Tech Data boasts more than 100,000 customers, so it is akin to a middleman or supplier within the tech industry.

Buying Tech Data is an easier way of gaining exposure to growth in the tech sector without having to figure out who has a good product and who does not, Boockvar said. 

Boockvar: Buffett Is 'Price Sensitive'

Buffett lost the bidding war because of his policy of not overpaying for stocks, the CIO said. 

Private equity firms are paying an EV/EBITDA multiple of nearly 12 times in contrast to a multiple of less than 10 in 2007, he said. 

Firms are flush with capital, and many feel pressure to put the money to use, Boockvar said. 

In comparison, Buffett is "more price sensitive" and has a reputation among some for being cheap, he said. 

Tech Data shares closed Friday's session up 12.32% at $144.89. Berkshire Class B shares were down slightly at $220.30.

Related Links: 

PreMarket Prep Recap: Muted Reaction To Trade Tensions, A Look At The Dividend Capture Strategy

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 4%; SORL Auto Parts Shares Spike Higher

Public domain photo via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for BRK-A

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2016MaintainsBuy
Nov 2014MaintainsMarket Perform
Nov 2014MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BRK-A
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: CNBC Peter Boockvar private equity TechnologyAnalyst Color M&A Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BRK-A + BRK-B)

PreMarket Prep Recap: Muted Reaction To Trade Tensions, A Look At The Dividend Capture Strategy
RH CEO Talks Berkshire, Apple And China On 'Mad Money'
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Barron's Picks And Pans: Honeywell, Oshkosh, Uber, Walgreens And More
Bill Gates Is No Longer The Second-Richest Man In The World
'Forging Their Own Path': The Top Stocks Owned By Millennials
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DEMorgan StanleyMaintains197.0
AIVSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains54.0
EXPSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains102.0
PDMSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains24.0
PLYASunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains10.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

PreMarket Prep Recap: Muted Reaction To Trade Tensions, A Look At The Dividend Capture Strategy