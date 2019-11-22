Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cowen: Profit Growth Will Be Tough For Foot Locker In 2020
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 22, 2019 6:31pm   Comments
Share:
Cowen: Profit Growth Will Be Tough For Foot Locker In 2020

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported a third quarter earnings beat on Friday, but a sales miss sent shares plunging.

The Analyst and Rating

Cowen analyst John Kernan reiterated a Market Perform rating but lowered his price target from $47 to $45.

The Thesis

The footwear retailer reported impressive comp growth of +5.7% year-over-year, and up from +0.8% in the second quarter.

Kernan says comp growth came largely from Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and Adidas AG (ADR) (OTC: ADDYY) innovation, but the company will face tougher comparisons heading into next year.

Foot Locker management said it expects fourth quarter comps to be in the low single digit range and added that moving forward, the company will provide comps and EPS guidance on an annually instead of on a quarterly basis.

Kernan said management attributed the comp guidance reduction to declining apparel and a shift in the Yeezy launch schedule, which was pulled forward to earlier in the year compared to last year.

The analyst said apparel was negatively affected by a shift away from fashion sportswear and logo, potentially a negative sign for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) Champion, a brand that has enjoyed success at Foot Locker in recent months.

Foot Locker will face a difficult +9.7% comp comparison in the fourth quarter, which was driven by a +22% increase in the e-commerce channel, said Kernan.

A positive take away from Foot Locker’s quarter was a return to growth in the basketball category however, driven by a strong Jordan business, robust Air Force 1 and Air Max demand, a good sign for Nike, said Kernan.

The analyst also said Adidas’ NMD and Puma SE (OTC: PMMAF) RS-X are performing well at Foot Locker.

Price Action

Foot Locker shares were down 2.90% on Friday, closing at $40.25.

Related Links

The Adidas Yeezy Line Expansion Is Working...For Now

How Changing Trends Resurrected FILA As A Fashion Brand

Latest Ratings for FL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
Nov 2019UpgradesNeutralPositive
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Air Max ChampionAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FL + ADDYY)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 100 Points; EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Hibbett Sports Jumps Following Upbeat Q3 Results; Danaos Shares Plunge
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Foot Locker Managed To Fill A Large Pair Of Shoes
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Foot Locker Profit Tops Expectations
Triple Impact: Three Big Retailers Top Earnings Expectations To Cap Off Season
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Federal Court Sides With Atlas Air In Dispute With Pilots