Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

European Cannabis Market Snapshot: An Analyst's Highlights From The MedCann World Forum
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 20, 2019 3:39pm   Comments
Share:
European Cannabis Market Snapshot: An Analyst's Highlights From The MedCann World Forum

Germany, Italy, and Denmark are the most progressive countries in Europe, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic said in a Wednesday report on the cannabis industry with takeaways from the MedCann World Forum. 

“Although Germany is seen as the 'holy grail' given its population and state of progress, most speakers highlighted the Denmark model as one to emulate.”

The European countries are focusing on flower and oil, while France and the U.K. are more oriented toward pharmaceuticals, the analyst said. 

“Harmonization was a buzz word among the speakers, with the hope that EU countries will adopt a clear and consistent set of guidelines for medical cannabis. Legalization of recreational cannabis is not seen as 'being in the agenda' in Europe, although Spain could be the closest.”

Consumer CBD is becoming more popular in countries where medical cannabis is not widespread, even though in some places it is unregulated, he said. 

Positive Projections For Germany; Local Cultivation Won’t Endanger Imports

Germany legalized medical cannabis in 2017 and has seen slow progress since then, partly due to the fact that the legislation was forced by a lawsuit, Zuanic said.

The country has about 40,000 registered medical cannabis patients, the analyst said — a small number that represents only 0.04% of the population versus 2-3% in most U.S. medical states, the analyst said. 

Only 1,000 doctors in Germany prescribe medical cannabis, and insurance companies reject 40% of the reimbursements for their prescriptions, he said.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

“Still, despite all these challenges, legal med consumption is projected at 4 tons for 2019, doubling by 2020 and reaching 10-12 tons by 2023.”

While local cannabis growing in Germany should start by the end of 2020, Zuanic said there will still be enough room for imports based on demand projections. 

“We estimate the 12-ton projection by 2023 would be equivalent to $12 of med spend per person (vs. $58 in CO, $22 in IL, and $15 in Canada).”

Bright Outlook Overall 

Despite slow overall progress in Europe, most speakers at the MedCann conference are enthusiastic about the outlook, Zuanic said.

“EMMAC (NC), a leading European cannabis company in Europe, sees an $8.3Bn market in Europe by 2023 from a mix of medical cannabis and CBD, including cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and hemp foods.”

Posted-In: Cantor Fitzgerald Medcann World Forum Pablo ZuanicAnalyst Color Cannabis News Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.12
0.4553
+ 6.83%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.56
0.5656
+ 4.72%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.20
0.575
+ 3.46%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$310.63
-1.27
- 0.41%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
November 22, 2019 - November 24, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis & Hemp Expo
November 23, 2019 - November 24, 2019
OTTAWA, ON
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
see all

Hexo Reported Unlicensed Cannabis, Schedules It For Destruction

Hexo Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Friday that it decided to respond to false information that has been circling around regarding the licensing at its ... read more

Federal Prohibition Of Cannabis (Not Vitamin E Acetate) Is The Real Cause Of The Vaping Crisis

By Bruce Linton and Kyle Kingsley, M.D. The recent wave of vaping-related lung illnesses and fatalities has understandably been a source of concern for ... read more

Cannabis Industry Reacts To Biden's 'Gateway Drug' Remark: 'Prohibition Is The Real Gateway'

On Saturday, former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden came out against federal legalization of cannabis. "The ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Here Are The Winners Of The 2019 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards