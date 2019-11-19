Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baird's Positive Long-Term View On Shake Shack Tempered By Near-Term Concerns

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2019 11:26am   Comments
Share:
Baird's Positive Long-Term View On Shake Shack Tempered By Near-Term Concerns

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is among the few companies in the space that can deliver "well above-average" revenue and earnings growth over the longer term, but this doesn't mean investors should be buyers of the stock right now, according to Baird.

The Analyst

Baird analyst David Tarantino initiated coverage of Shake Shack's stock with a Neutral rating and $66 price target.

The Thesis

Tarantino said Shake Shack's core business of premium and cooked-to-order American food at an accessible price point is an "appealing" concept for investors.

The company is well positioned to deliver a mid-to-high teens annual revenue growth over the coming five years along with an average EBITDA growth near 20% per year. The growth will come from an expansion of stores from around 150 today to more than 450 stores in the U.S. with further upside internationally.

The near-term picture isn't as appealing to investors, however, especially after management's 2019 guidance implies comps in the fourth quarter could come in at negative 2.5%. Exiting 2019, Shake Shack will face difficult comparisons in the first half of 2020. As such, the risk-reward profile right now is balanced with the stock trading at a next 12 months EV/EBITDA multiple of 27.5 times.

The price target is consistent with a 20-year discounted cash flow model that factors in "realistic assumptions" about the company's growth outlook.

Price Action

Shake Shack's stock traded lower by 2.4% to $60.25 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Shake Shack Falls Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

Sell-Side Digests Shake Shack's Earnings, Guidance

Photo by m01229 via Wikimedia.

Latest Ratings for SHAK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral
Nov 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight
Nov 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SHAK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Baird David TarantinoAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SHAK)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2019
These Are The Stocks Being Traded By Some Of The Top Traders On Webull
Facebook, Shake Shack And More 'Fast Money' Picks For November 6
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Sell-Side Digests Shake Shack's Earnings, Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VRTXCantor FitzgeraldMaintains229.0
HCMCLSAInitiates Coverage On
OASJohnson RiceDowngrades
BRYJohnson RiceDowngrades
CPEJohnson RiceDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Weekly Fuel Report

Blockchain Decentralization Proves Difficult In Oil And Gas Industry