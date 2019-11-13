Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan In Anticipation Of Grasberg Contribution

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2019 4:17pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan In Anticipation Of Grasberg Contribution

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) has completed another “transition year” in the move to underground mining at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia and this key asset seems poised for full contribution both for copper and gold production, according to Bank of America.

The Analyst

BofA’s Timna Tanners upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from Neutral to Buy while raising the price target from $10 to $14.

The Thesis

With a successful underground and block cave mining transition, Freeport-McMoRan is likely to achieve higher production, lower costs, greater byproduct credits from gold and the normalizing of its capital expenditure, Tanners said in the note.

Recent weakness in copper prices seems to have pushed out project timelines and the company has limited large capacity planned for the near term, the analyst mentioned. She added, however, that copper prices are likely to move higher going ahead, with labor disruptions in Peru and Chile.

Tanners added that a relatively strong CTFC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) short position and chances of the trade war reaching a resolution could support copper prices.

She wrote in the note, “We think execution risk is somewhat priced in, and upside to copper prices make valuation compelling, in our view.”

Price Action

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan closed down 1.81% at $10.84 Wednesday.

Related Links

Jon Najarian Highlights Unusual Activity In PayPal And Freeport-McMoRan

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Facebook, Nike And More

Latest Ratings for FCX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
Nov 2019AssumesOverweight
Oct 2019MaintainsMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for FCX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Timna TannersAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 13, 2019
Jon Najarian Highlights Unusual Activity In PayPal And Freeport-McMoRan
Banks In Focus This Week As JPMorgan , Goldman Sachs, Others Report Tuesday
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Facebook, Nike And More
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BGNECLSADowngrades
SWKSMizuhoMaintains90.0
KEMB. Riley FBRDowngrades27.2
ROKGabelli & Co.Downgrades
SSRMB. Riley FBRUpgrades23.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 13, 2019

EUR/USD Forecast: Bearish Breakout Imminent