Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wedbush Downgrades Smartsheet On Microsoft Competition

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2019 12:57pm   Comments
Share:
Wedbush Downgrades Smartsheet On Microsoft Competition

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) faces increasing competition in the collaboration tools space, especially after the October rollout of a redesigned version of Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Project software product, with new integrations and subscription plans, according to Wedbush.

The Analyst

Wedbush’s Steve Koenig downgraded Smartsheet from Outperform to Neutral, lowering the price target from $62 to $42.

The Thesis

The latest version of Microsoft’s Project increases the level of risk around Smartsheet’s momentum, while the company also faces the risk of longer sales cycles as well as high churn in its sales personnel, Koenig said in a note.

He noted that Smartsheet’s strategy of integrating with a wide range of popularly used tools and systems seems to be the right approach for driving enterprise adoption and this strategy is what differentiates the company’s offering from Microsoft’s Project.

Koenig said, however, that Project’s new subscription plans, deeper integrations and new features could pose challenges for Smartsheet. He added that emerging private competitors like Asana, Wrike, Workfront, Monday.com and Planview are also investing in better targeting of the collaborative work management market.

The analyst further mentioned that recent checks highlighted Smartsheet’s problems of high churn among front-office employees and engineering staff, which “has us scratching our heads.”

Price Action

Shares of Smartsheet were down 4.03% at $38.15 at the time of publishing on Monday.

Related Links:

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Morgan Stanley Sifts Through Software Sector, Flags 'Picks,' 'Holds'

Latest Ratings for SMAR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019DowngradesOutperformNeutral
Oct 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2019AssumesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SMAR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Steve Koenig WedbushAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT + SMAR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 11, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
How Video Game Stocks Perform Heading Into The Holiday Shopping Season
Cramer Weighs In On Nike, Beyond Meat And More
These New Dividend ETFs Have Some Strict Requirements And That's A Good Thing
Bill Gates Talks Taxes, Says 'Incentive System' Could Be Hurt By Higher Rates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WEEDMKM PartnersMaintains30.0
NKTRH.C. WainwrightMaintains32.0
DISCARosenblattMaintains33.0
GOODNational SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On25.0
XOGCitiDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Is Amazon Doubling Down On Groceries With Second Brand?