Analyst: Snap, Twitter Off To Strong Starts In Q4
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2019 11:45am   Comments
Most investors have to wait until the end of a quarter to get feedback on how a company performed during the quarter. However, internet stock investors can get some helpful hints about usage and download trends along the way.

Social Media And Video

On Tuesday, Nomura Instinet analyst Mark Kelley discussed the latest Sensor Tower data for top internet stocks. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) are off to a hot start to the quarter, according to Nomura.

Kelley said Snapchat daily active user data suggests the platform is tracking for between 6 million and 12 million net adds in the fourth quarter, well above its guidance of between 4 million and 5 million adds.

Twitter is also tracking for between 6 million and 9 million net monetizable DAU adds, well above consensus estimates of 2 million adds.

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) kicked off a critical quarter with a 2% increase in downloads in October, well below the mid-to-high teen percentages it was producing in late summer. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime downloads were up 46% in October, a 3% increase from September’s growth rate. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) subsidiary Hulu saw its download growth rate plummet from 25% in September to just 9% in October.

Dating, Search And Music

Nomura estimates Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) hit dating app Tinder grew its third-quarter revenue by 7% and its October revenue by 18%. Match is set to report third-quarter earnings after the close on Tuesday.

Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) also recorded some encouraging download data in September. Google Search downloads were up 98% in October, while YouTube Music downloads were up 11%.

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) downloads were up 21% in October, while Amazon Music downloads were up 37%.

Benzinga’s Take

Sensor Tower data tends to correlate relatively closely to actual net adds for Tinder, Snapchat and Twitter. Traders should continue to monitor the monthly data to keep from getting a big surprise on fourth-quarter earnings day.

