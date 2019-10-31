10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Wells Fargo reduced Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) price target from $115 to $111. Yum Brands shares closed at $109.65 on Wednesday.
- Baird raised Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) price target from $85 to $95. Clean Harbors shares closed at $78.45 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target of Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) from $103 to $105. Allstate shares closed at $108.22 on Wednesday.
- Cascend Securities raised Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) price target from $270 to $280. Apple shares closed at $243.26 on Wednesday.
- Baird cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) price target from $90 to $85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares closed at $90.52 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) from $135 to $150. Nordson shares closed at $157.83 on Wednesday.
- Barclays raised Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) price target from $105 to $125. Lowe's Companies shares closed at $111.28 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo revised upward the price target of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $215 to $245. Apple shares closed at $243.26 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America lowered Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) price target from $100 to $97. Starbucks shares closed at $84.19 on Wednesday.
- UBS reduced the price target of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) from $131 to $125. Yum Brands shares closed at $109.65 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesAnalyst Color Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.