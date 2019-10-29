Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Remain Bullish On NXP Semiconductors Despite Mixed Guidance

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2019 12:53pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts Remain Bullish On NXP Semiconductors Despite Mixed Guidance

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) Monday reported its third-quarter results and announced guidance for the fourth quarter.

The Results

NXP Semiconductors’ quarterly results were strong, with revenue of $2.27 billion beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. The company also delivered an earnings beat, reporting $2.02 per share versus expectations of $1.93 per share.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst John Vinh mentioned that the results were higher than their estimates of $2.25 billion and $1.96 per share, respectively. He added that gross margin of 53.7% was in-line with their estimate of 53.7%, although this was slightly lower than the consensus estimate of 53.8%.

Earlier this month, Vinh had upgraded the rating on NXP Semiconductors from Sector Weight to Overweight.

The third-quarter earnings beat was driven by mobile strength, while industrials were slightly above Street expectations, analyst Vivek Arya of Bank of America said in a note. He added that the performance of communications infrastructure was disappointing and that of auto was in-line with Street expectations.

Arya maintained a Buy rating on the stock, with an unchanged price target of $125.

The Guidance

Although fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $2.27 billion at the midpoint came in-line with the consensus, it missed KeyBanc’s estimate of $2.33 billion, Vinh said.

The gross margin and earnings guidance of 54.2% and $2.00 per share were lower than the consensus estimates of 54.4% and $2.08 per share, respectively.

The fourth-quarter guidance met expectations, despite uncertainties in the global demand environment, Arya noted.

Price Action

Shares of NXP Semiconductorswere up 8.38% to $117.75 at the time of publishing on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for NXPI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019UpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NXPI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of AmericaAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NXPI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
18 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
A Preview Of NXP Semiconductors Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Air Cargo Decline