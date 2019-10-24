Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Tesla Surge Early Reaction: Jefferies Says To Hold Off On Celebrating, Horwitz Says To Sell While Stock Higher

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 24, 2019 10:01am   Comments
Share:
The Tesla Surge Early Reaction: Jefferies Says To Hold Off On Celebrating, Horwitz Says To Sell While Stock Higher

Electric automaker Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) surprised investors with an unexpected third-quarter profit Wednesday afternoon.

One Street analyst is urging investors not to celebrate yet, while one strategist said Tesla's stock is among the most overvalued in the market.

Jefferies: Don't 'Scream Victory Yet'

Tesla did report "good" metrics across the board in its Wednesday report, while cash flow was "solid," Jeffries analyst Philippe Houchois said on CNBC Thursday morning.

In conjunction with the report, Tesla said its Model Y car is running ahead of schedule and its Gigafactory in Shanghai is ready for production.

This announcement marks a reversal from Tesla's prior reputation of "being late on everything" and could mark a "dramatic change" in the running of the business, the analyst said. 

Investors should keep in mind that Tesla does have a track record of reporting a good quarter followed by a poor quarter, he said. 

"Let's not scream victory yet."

BubbaTrading's Horwitz: Overvalued, Overhyped

Tesla's stock is among the most overvalued and overhyped in the entire stock market universe, Todd Horwitz of BubbaTrading said on CNBC's "Street Signs" Thursday morning. Tesla is led by a "genius" CEO in Elon Musk, but the company is unlikely to live up to its own expectations, he said. 

Horwitz also said he will certainly be a seller of the stock Thursday if it holds on to Wednesday's 20% after-hours gain.

"I don't think it has anywhere near the value that's trying to be priced in to it," he said.

The stock was trading up 17.12% at $298.29 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Tesla Is By Far The Most Profitable Short Trade Of 2019

Tesla Analysts: While Short Of Expectations, Q3 Delivery Number Is Pretty Good

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019MaintainsUnderperform
Oct 2019ReiteratesUnderperform
Oct 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: CNBC electric vehiclesAnalyst Color Earnings News Top Stories Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

12 Stocks To Watch For October 24, 2019
4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tesla's Stock Surges After Big Q3 Profit Beat; Says Trial Production Underway In Shanghai
Self-Driving Startup Zoox Raises $200M
16 Stocks With The Highest Long-Term Sales Growth Rate
Roger DaSilva Highlights Unusual Options Activity In Tesla
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

9 Stocks With The Highest Short Percent Of Float