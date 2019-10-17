Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boston Beer's Truly Hard Seltzer Has Cowen Buzzing
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 17, 2019 12:39pm   Comments
Share:
Boston Beer's Truly Hard Seltzer Has Cowen Buzzing

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) shares were moving higher Thursday after the company received an analyst upgrade on the strength of its red-hot hard seltzer, Truly.

The Analyst

Cowen analyst Vivien Azer upgraded Boston Beer Co. from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $386 to $450.

The Thesis

Truly has become a staple in the explosive hard seltzer category, and Boston Beer is riding the wave to new heights, Azer said in the upgrade note. (See her track record here.)

“With Truly continuing to drive outsized growth for SAM, and with new formulations and a lemonade line extension slated for next year, we believe Truly will continue to transform SAM’s growth algorithm, and offset continued softness in beer and cider."

Boston Beer has been a tremendous beat-and-raise story over the course of 2019, the analyst said, adding that she expects more good news in 2020, and is modeling for 22% revenue growth.

Truly has just a 9% stake in the flavored malt beverage category and accounted for 35% of Boston Beer's sales in Nielsen-tracked channels in the third quarter, Azer said. 

“Indeed, while the hard seltzer trend is not new, it does seem to have the staying power that we had seen for cider over much of the last six years."

The company can deliver revenue growth of 20% in the third quarter, and recent trends have been impressive — but a recent deceleration makes the company a buying opportunity, according to Cowen. 

Price Action

Boston Beer shares were up 5.11% at $403.09 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Susquehanna: Boston Beer's Guidance Could Be 'Ambitious'

Which Beverages Stocks Will Pop? UBS Weigh In On The Sector

Latest Ratings for SAM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Oct 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
Oct 2019UpgradesSellNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SAM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: alcohol Cowen nielsen TrulyAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAM)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 11, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
IBMWells FargoMaintains140.0
PNCWells FargoMaintains147.0
TWOUDA DavidsonMaintains17.0
IDYAOppenheimerInitiates Coverage On17.0
MBRXOppenheimerInitiates Coverage On2.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Atlantic Container Shipping Rates Far Outperform Pacific

Voyager Offers 5% Interest On Ethos Holdings