Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart's Potential PhonePe Spinoff Would Create Clearer Path To Value Creation, Morgan Stanley Says

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2019 2:26pm   Comments
Share:
Walmart's Potential PhonePe Spinoff Would Create Clearer Path To Value Creation, Morgan Stanley Says

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) plans to spinoff PhonePe from Flipkart and make it a separate entity, independent of Indian ecommerce firm Flipkart

While a spinoff would provide more direct ownership of PhonePe for Walmart’s shareholders, a potential capital raise could help the digital payments vertical to more deeply penetrate the financial services market, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley’s Simeon Gutman maintained an Overweight rating on Walmart, keeping the price target at $125.

The Thesis

The base case values PhonePe at $7 billion, while the bull case valuation is $20 billion, Gutman said in the note.

“PhonePe is a leading player in the rapidly growing UPI payments space in India and is beginning to expand into financial services,” the analyst wrote. He added that even if the entity could capture around 1% of the financial services market by 2029, the bull case valuation would be met.

The assumption seems “reasonable,” since PhonePe’s penetration into the Indian financial services market had just begun and the size of this market could reach around $340 billion by 2029, Gutman explained.

After the planned spinoff, Walmart would have greater control over PhonePe's strategy and daily operations and if this entity were to get monetized in the future, proceeds would accrue directly to Walmart’s shareholders, Gutman said.

Price Action

Shares of Walmart were trading down 0.5% at $119.64 at the time of publishing on Monday.

Related Links

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Roku 'Will Find A Ready Market Abroad,' Macquarie Says In Upgrade

Latest Ratings for WMT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019MaintainsOutperform
Sep 2019AssumesBuy
Sep 2019MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for WMT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Morgan Stanley Simeon GutmanAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

Uber Expands Its Reach Into Grocery Delivery And Latin America
Amazon Poised To "Double Down" On In-House Truckload Program By Rolling Into Power Unit Purchases
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Roku Gets Upgraded As It Accelerates Its Growth
Roku 'Will Find A Ready Market Abroad,' Macquarie Says In Upgrade
An Unsung Consumer Staples ETF
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WENMorgan StanleyMaintains22.0
JAZZBernsteinReinstates150.0
XGNCantor FitzgeraldInitiates Coverage On18.0
LOOPRoth CapitalInitiates Coverage On14.0
SNABairdMaintains165.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

4Front Ventures CEO Talks Parallels Between Cannabis Advocacy, Entrepreneurship