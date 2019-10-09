Mizuho Stays Neutral On FireEye, Cites 'Low Organic Growth Profile'
FireEye Inc.'s (NASDAQ: FEYE) stock continued to surge after it raised its third-quarter sales guidance Tuesday afternoon. But at least one sell-side analyst is staying on the sidelines, saying the growth potential is low.
The California-based cybersecurity company now sees third-quarter sales at or above the high end of its previous guidance range of $217 million to $221 million, pumping investors’ interest. The company kept its billings guidance in the prior range.
The Analyst
Mizuho’s Gregg Moskowitz remained Neutral on FireEye, with a $16 price target.
The Thesis
FireEye’s preliminary third-quarter results were better than expected and long-term guidance was “generally healthy,” Moskowitz wrote in a note.
And the stock is priced right.
But, “while FEYE's deep discount to the group remains somewhat intriguing to us, we continue to see a relatively low organic growth profile, and execution has been inconsistent over the past few years,” Moskowitz wrote.
Price Action
FireEye's stock was up 3.7% to $14.36 at publication time Wednesday.
