Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mizuho Stays Neutral On FireEye, Cites 'Low Organic Growth Profile'

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2019 2:20pm   Comments
Share:
Mizuho Stays Neutral On FireEye, Cites 'Low Organic Growth Profile'

FireEye Inc.'s (NASDAQ: FEYE) stock continued to surge after it raised its third-quarter sales guidance Tuesday afternoon. But at least one sell-side analyst is staying on the sidelines, saying the growth potential is low.

The California-based cybersecurity company now sees third-quarter sales at or above the high end of its previous guidance range of $217 million to $221 million, pumping investors’ interest. The company kept its billings guidance in the prior range.

The Analyst

Mizuho’s Gregg Moskowitz remained Neutral on FireEye, with a $16 price target.

The Thesis

FireEye’s preliminary third-quarter results were better than expected and long-term guidance was “generally healthy,” Moskowitz wrote in a note.

And the stock is priced right.

But, “while FEYE's deep discount to the group remains somewhat intriguing to us, we continue to see a relatively low organic growth profile, and execution has been inconsistent over the past few years,” Moskowitz wrote.

Price Action

FireEye's stock was up 3.7% to $14.36 at publication time Wednesday.

Related Links:

16 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Analysts: FireEye Shows 'Encouraging Signs Of Growth,' But 'More Pain Ahead'

Latest Ratings for FEYE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019Initiates Coverage OnHold
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for FEYE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: cyber security Gregg Moskowitz mizuhoAnalyst Color News Guidance Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FEYE)

28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 9, 2019
16 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Dow Futures Rise Over 200 Points
4 Stocks To Watch For October 9, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
GSXBank of AmericaInitiates Coverage On22.0
NFLXRosenblattMaintains265.0
BABank of AmericaMaintains415.0
NFLXMonness Crespi HardtMaintains340.0
LEVIBank of AmericaMaintains22.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Look At Cannabis History In Israel – And More History In The Making

In Campaign Shift, Joe Biden Calls For Trump's Impeachment