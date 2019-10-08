Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ambarella Shares Crushed On Hikvision Blacklisting
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 08, 2019 12:04pm   Comments
Share:
Ambarella Shares Crushed On Hikvision Blacklisting

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares were falling 10% Tuesday after one of its largest Chinese customers was blacklisted by the Trump administration.

What Happened

Hikvision was one of 28 companies added to the U.S. Entity List of companies restricted from doing business with American companies. The announcement came after the market close Monday. 

Why It’s Important

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Adam Gonzalez estimates Hikvision accounts for between 15% and 20% of Ambarella’s total revenue.

The blacklisting creates a $45-million revenue risk and a 55-cent EPS risk for Ambarella in fiscal 2021, the analyst said in a note. 

The good news for Ambarella investors is that there may still be a way for the company to maintain its Hikvision sales.

American companies can still do business with blacklisted companies if they get U.S. government approval and/or pass a screening process.

The key to determining whether Ambarella passes the screening will likely lie in what percentage of its hardware and software is considered to be of U.S. origin, Gonzales said. 

Only 24% of Ambarella’s global workforce is American, according to BofA. 

Ambarella warned about the potential risks of the trade war in its most recent annual report.

The trade war and Ambarella’s steep valuation make it a risky bet at this point, Gonzales said. 

"Following AMBA’s surprisingly strong Q2/Q3 beat/raise results in late August, we flagged the risk of artificially inflated near-term demand due to inventory stocking (pull-in) in China." 

Bank of America has an Underperform rating on Ambarella with a $50 price target. 

The stock was down 9.56% at $51.75 at the time of publication. 

Benzinga’s Take

With Ambarella shares still up 46.6% year-to-date even after Tuesday morning’s sell-off, the stock still looks fully valued trading at 88.5 times forward earnings. Given Bank of America estimates that up to 30% of the company’s revenue comes from China, Ambarella stock is not for the faint of heart at this point.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

US Unemployment Rate Hits Lowest Level In 50 Years Amid Mixed September Jobs Report

Stocks Slightly Lower Following Release Of Trump Whistleblower Complaint

Latest Ratings for AMBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019MaintainsHold
Oct 2019Initiates Coverage OnHold
Aug 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AMBA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Adam GonzalezAnalyst Color News Price Target Politics Reiteration Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMBA)

30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
20 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Producer Price Index
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2019
65 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BXBMO CapitalInitiates Coverage On44.0
EZPWJefferiesDowngrades
HNPUBSUpgrades
QGENBank of AmericaMaintains33.0
HABank of AmericaMaintains25.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Report: Mexican Lawmakers To Vote On Pot Legalization By End Of October

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday