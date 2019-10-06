Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How And Why Are Online Brokers Offering Commission-Free Trades?
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 06, 2019 5:20pm   Comments
Share:
How And Why Are Online Brokers Offering Commission-Free Trades?

One of the biggest stories on Wall Street recently was the wave of online brokers that eliminated commissions on all stock and ETF trades.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR), Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW), TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) and E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) were among the group that cut trading fees to zero, and their stocks all took huge hits as a result.

Just because traders are no longer paying per-trade fees doesn’t mean brokers aren’t getting paid.

No Free Lunch

Benzinga PreMarket Prep co-host Dennis Dick said online brokers will now be relying more than ever on payment for order flow, or PFOF.

“Off-exchange market makers make payments to retail brokers for the privilege of having their customer's orders routed to them first. The market maker will execute directly against the retail order (if they think they can make money from it). They are basically paying for the privilege of having ‘first dibs’ to trade against the ‘dumb money,” Dick said.

Retail brokers can also collect liquidity rebates that are paid out by the public exchanges. 

“In some cases, these rebates are as high as .003/share, meaning a 1,000-share order providing liquidity would be worth $3 to the retail broker,” Dick said.

See Also: Best Free Stock Trading Brokers

Themis Trading's Joe Saluzzi told Benzinga that order flow is now the name of the game for online brokers.

“These orders will never make it to the public market because they are intercepted by the market makers. This concerns me since its limits the diversity of the order flow in the market and could damage the price discovery process,” Saluzzi said.

How To Play It

While online broker stocks took a beating last week, Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys said that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) could be an under-the-radar winner from the new zero-commission landscape.

“We could very likely see increased trading activity with zero commission pricing that will result in more order flow going to market makers such as VIRT; they make markets and profit from larger volume of activity,” Cyprys said.

Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating on Virtu with a $20 price target. 

Wells Fargo issued downgrades among the group and said the combination of slowing organic revenue growth, falling interest rates and disappearing commission revenues will continue to weigh on the stocks.

Wells Fargo said eliminating commission fees has made it difficult to make a bull case for the space at the moment.

Benzinga’s Take

While Virtu could be the near-term winner from the end of trading commissions, the sell-off in broker stocks could ultimately create a long-term buying opportunity for investors. But until the companies prove they can replace lost trading fee revenue via PFOF and other means, attempting to buy the dip is a high-risk play.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Photo by Thomas Hundt via Wikimedia.

Latest Ratings for SCHW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Oct 2019MaintainsHold
Oct 2019MaintainsSell

View More Analyst Ratings for SCHW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas Education Top Stories Exclusives Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD + ETFC)

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Disney, Ford And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: Netflix, Raytheon, Spotify, Taiwan Semi And More
Broadcom, Trex And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 4
Ally Invest The Latest To Cut Trading Commissions
Webull's CEO Gives Tips To The Newest Members of The Zero Commission Club
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mike Khouw's SPY Trade

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pfenex And Clinuvel On The Radar Ahead of FDA Decisions, 2 IPOs On Deck