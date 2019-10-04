Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts React To PepsiCo's Q3 Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 04, 2019 4:03pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts React To PepsiCo's Q3 Beat

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) shares moved higher after reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales beat on Thursday morning.

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala said better top-line growth is allowing PepsiCo to accelerate and pull-forward near-term spending.

Despite two home-run innovations from Gatorade Zero and Bubly, the analyst thinks growth is coming entirely from pricing and volumes have been flat for four quarters.

“The firm is going into a period of difficult comps, lapping price increases and successful innovations. It remains to be seen if lower pricing is met with improving volumes,” he wrote in a note.

The analyst raised 2020 EPS on positive trends but remains below consensus and says despite improving trends, he raised the price target from $117 to $126 but maintains an Underperform rating.

See Also: Why Macquarie Prefers Pepsi Over Coca-Cola

Bank of America analyst Bryan Spillane has a more bullish stance, maintaining a Buy rating with a $142 price target.

Spillane says although organic sales growth was tilted towards pricing, he expects a healthier mix between volume and price growth.

“PepsiCo’s outlook for FY19 remains unchanged, although the company expressed in the press release and on the earnings call that they expect to meet or exceed its full-year organic revenue growth target of 4%," Spillane wrote in a note

Spillane believes the company didn't revise guidance upwards as any upside will be reinvested back into the business.

PepsiCo's stock closed Friday's session higher by 1.7% at $140.28 per share.

Latest Ratings for PEP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019MaintainsOverweight
Oct 2019MaintainsMarket Perform
Oct 2019MaintainsUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PEP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Bryan SpillaneAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PEP)

Tesla Semi Electric Trucks Roll Into Frito-Lay Plant
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 4, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

'In Nevada, It Is The First': America's Second Cannabis Lounge Set To Open

Broadcom, Trex And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 4