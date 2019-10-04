Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nomura Is Bullish On Etsy, Positive On Reverb
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 04, 2019 1:13pm   Comments
Share:
Nomura Is Bullish On Etsy, Positive On Reverb

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) has received a new initiation of coverage.

The Analyst

Nomura Instinet analyst Mark Kelley initiated coverage on Etsy's stock with a Buy rating and a $70 price target.

The Thesis

Kelley said Etsy has demonstrated consistent management execution since 2017, and has reaccelerated the business through enhanced pricing mechanisms while educating and arming sellers with the right tools to succeed.

“Etsy has proved that the large conglomerate platforms don’t always win, especially when the category is anything but a commodity,” he wrote in a note.

The analyst said some of Etsy’s newly added programs, although very early, are likely to benefit sellers and allow the company to improve its margin profile as GMS growth continues.

“We’re also positive on Reverb, which isn’t baked in Street models and we believe this new category will likely prove that other verticals can be successful on the Etsy platform,” said Kelley.

The analyst is also positive on the newly added free shipping initiative on items over $35, as well as the Etsy Ads product: “While we have yet to see the impact on these initiatives, we believe they’re good for sellers, buyers, and the platform as a whole.”

Price Action

Etsy shares are up 1.11% at $56.44.

Related Links:

Analysts Cautious About Etsy's Tone Despite Strong Q4 Earnings

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cronos, Etsy And More

Latest Ratings for ETSY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight
Oct 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2019UpgradesSector PerformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ETSY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Mark Kelley Nomura Nomura InstinetAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ETSY)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2019
KeyBanc Optimistic On Etsy's Long-Term Growth After Meeting CEO
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
5 Ways To Limit Financial Stress When Planning Your Wedding
17 Ideas To Start A Successful Side Hustle In 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
COSTRBC CapitalMaintains329.0
COSTBMO CapitalMaintains320.0
STMPB. RileyMaintains62.5
SBCFB. RileyMaintains29.0
FBCB. RileyMaintains42.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

This Developed Markets ETF Is A Star