Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MKM: Canadian Cannabis Grower Profits Will Disappoint The Street
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2019 10:48am   Comments
Share:
MKM: Canadian Cannabis Grower Profits Will Disappoint The Street

Most cannabis stocks are trending at or near their 52-week lows, with the imminent earnings season creating anxiety in the minds of traders.

In its fourth-quarter report, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) warned of slower buying by provinces in July and August.

The Analyst

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk  has the following ratings and price targets for cannabis stocks in his coverage universe:

  • Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC): Neutral, $33
  • Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON): Neutral, $14
  • Aurora Cannabis: Sell, $5
  • Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO): Buy, $12
  • Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY): Neutral, $34

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The Thesis

Slower buying by provinces and no signs new retail locations opening in Ontario in October has poured cold water on expectations for the next reporting quarter, Kirk said in a Wednesday note. (See his track record here.) 

The analyst does not project meaningful sales acceleration for Canadian licensed cannabis producers.

Profitability is also likely to disappoint due to potential sequential revenue declines and increased costs, he said. 

MKM expects Canopy Growth to turn to positive EBITDA by the first quarter of 2022, as opposed to the consensus expectation of the first quarter of 2021.

For Aurora, the firm expects a turnaround in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the consensus estimate of the third quarter of 2020.

MKM's estimates and the Street align only for Hexo, which is expected to turn to positive EBITDA by the second quarter of 2020.

"We think a looming weak reporting season will gradually push consensus expectations toward ours," Kirk said. 

Going forward, the analyst estimates further profitability decreases, as flower and production for extraction becomes commoditized.

With prices decreasing and consumption per federal license on the decline, the future holds a less profitable system than exists today, he said. 

Rather than wild profitability in two years, Kirk forecast a roughly break-even scenario for the Canadian licensed producers. 

Merely holding the SG&A expenses flat on an absolute basis does not produce the P&L leverage to reach the consensus estimates, according to MKM Partners.  

Related Links:

Medical Cannabis: Israel Sets A High Bar - The US Must Follow

New Report Suggests Women Are Thriving in Cannabis. Are They?

Latest Ratings for ACB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnSell
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnSell

View More Analyst Ratings for ACB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: MKM Partners William KirkAnalyst Color Cannabis Price Target Reiteration Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Issues Updates On Polaris, Insider And Facilities Under Construction
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Canopy Growth Enters Sports Nutrition Space, Acquires Majority Stake in BioSteel Sports Nutrition
Cannabis Short Sellers Bank $200M In Two Days
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Analyst: Canopy Growth Can Outlast Near-Term Headwinds
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$14.64
0.2
+ 1.39%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$20.39
0.18
+ 0.89%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$8.83
0.063
+ 0.72%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$287.99
-0.17
- 0.06%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
October 22, 2019 - October 23, 2019
Chicago, IL
NECANN Maine Cannabis Convention
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Portland, ME
West Michigan Cannabis Expo
October 5, 2019 - October 6, 2019
Grand Rapids, MI
NECANN Convention
October 12, 2019
Providence, RI
The Retail and Dispensary Expo
October 23, 2019 - October 24, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

Neptune Wellness Looks To Co-Develop CBD Products With International Flavors & Fragrances

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) announced Wednesday it's pursuing a partnership with International Flavors & Fragrances ... read more

Beyond Indica And Sativa: Leafly Launches Graphic Platform For Identifying Cannabis Strains

Cannabis information resource Leafly announced Tuesday the launch of a new brand for its website and mobile app. At the same time, the company is ... read more

Former TUMI Executive Mike Mardy Appointed To True Leaf's Board

True Leaf Brands Inc. (OTC: TRLFF) last week appointed former TUMI executive Mike Mardy to its Board of Directors. Mardy most recently served as executive ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Despite Heavy Blows, Roku Is More Than Ready To Lift-Off Again