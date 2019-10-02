Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

United Natural Foods Sinks After Rotten Q4 Earnings
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 02, 2019 1:11pm   Comments
Share:
United Natural Foods Sinks After Rotten Q4 Earnings

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) shares are getting crushed after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss on Tuesday.

United Natural Foods reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 52 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.41 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.42 billion.

Challenges Remain

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly said the company delivered another highly disappointing update that should pressure a stock price that was improving heading into earnings. He thinks the company faces structural challenges in a rapidly evolving and competitive environment.

“Overall, we believe the update was a clear incremental negative, as it raises many questions around the strategic and financial outlook of the company,” Kelly wrote in a note.

Wells Fargo maintains a Market Perform rating and lowered its price target from $10 to $9.

Staying The Course

Buckingham Research analyst Eric Larson is staying the course on the company despite weak results. He believes 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance is conservative, but the upside is limited until the retail banners are sold.

While the stock appears cheap, the margin for execution error remains minimal.

“Given the large number of moving pieces and potentially high execution risk, we believe the stock will remain volatile near-term,” Larson wrote in a note.

Buckingham maintains a Neutral rating with a $11 price target.

United Natural Foods shares traded down 27% to $8.08 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Stitch Fix, United Natural Foods Make Big Moves In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Whole Foods Supplier United Natural Food's Q2 Print Leaves Bear Analysts Unmoved

Latest Ratings for UNFI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019MaintainsMarket Perform
Aug 2019DowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform
Jun 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for UNFI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Buckingham Research Edward KellyAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UNFI)

31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: United Natural Foods Falls On Downbeat Q4 Results; Immuron Shares Surge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Lennar Beats Q3 Views
23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of ADP Report
7 Stocks To Watch For October 2, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

How To Start A Real Estate Investing Business

DA Davidson Upgrades Carter's On End-Of-2019 Prospects