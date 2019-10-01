Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wedbush: Investors Largely Underappreciating AnaptysBio
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2019 2:53pm   Comments
Share:
Wedbush: Investors Largely Underappreciating AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) released topline results Monday from an interim data analysis from a midstage study of its investigational asset ANAB019, which being evaluated for moderate-to-severe generalized pustular psoriasis.

The Analyst

Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten reiterated an Outperform rating on AnaptysBio with a $146 price target

The Thesis

Overall, new data from the study showed highly compelling efficacy, with rapid and sustained reductions in relevant disease metrics from the initial day eight assessment to the day 113 assessment, Nierengarten said in a Tuesday note. (See his track record here )

Compared to Boehringer Ingelheim's IL-36R inhibitor B1655130, the analyst said he sees the potential for NB019 to become the best-in-the-class antagonist.

With B1655130, anti-drug antibodies were observed in three patients, whichmay limit prolonged and multiple dosing, he said.

With ANB019, neither of the two patients in the study required rescue therapy during the treatment period, Nierengarten said; one patient treated with B1655130 required rescue therapy.

Despite the different efficacy scales used in the two studies that rendered the data incomparable, ANB019's lack of observed anti-drug antibodies represents a key potential differentiator relative to B1655130, the analyst said. 

AnaptysBio plans to continue enroll patients in the midstage study, with an enrollment target of 10 patients, he said.

The company is expected to give a data and development update for the program later in 2020, Nierengarten said. 

The analyst sees the data as having a positive read-through to the Phase 2 POPLAR study that is evaluating ANB019 in an inflammatory skin condition, palmoplantar pustulosis.

"As such, with interim Ph 2 GPP data de-risking the asset and multiple data readouts for ANB019 expected over the next 12 months, we believe that investors are largely underappreciating ANAB's second clinical candidate (and ANAB shares in general)." 

The upcoming topline Phase 2b ATLAS study readout for AnaptysBio's lead candidate etokimab in atopic dermatitis and the topline Phase 2 ECLIPSE readout in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps in the fourth quarter of 2019 could serve as the next major drivers of share value, according to Wedbush. 

Price Action

At last check, AnaptysBio shares were shedding 10.72% to $31.24. 

Related Links:

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conference Presentations, IPOs Hit Top Gear

Movers And Shakers At ESMO 2019: Immunomedics, G1 Therapeutics, Seattle Genetics And More

Latest Ratings for ANAB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019MaintainsNeutral
Jun 2019MaintainsBuy
Jun 2019DowngradesOutperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ANAB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: David Nierengarten WedbushAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANAB)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Safety Scare For Anaptys' Psoriasis Drug, NewLink Genetics To Merge With Lumos, Insider Buy Props Up VBI Vaccines
4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CDNACraig-HallumInitiates Coverage On48.0
FBuckingham ResearchMaintains8.0
CHLDaiwa CapitalUpgrades
THOSidoti & Co.Maintains77.0
CSVSidoti & Co.Maintains29.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cannabis Short Sellers Bank $200M In Two Days

'Zillow For Commercial': Biproxi Aims To Transform Commercial Real Estate With Algorithmic Data Platform