Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Street Debates Micron's Stock After Q4 Disappoints

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2019 5:05pm   Comments
Share:
Street Debates Micron's Stock After Q4 Disappoints

Memory and storage solutions company Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported Thursday with fourth-quarter results and a disappointing outlook.

Micron shares immediately traded lower following the print, and the Street debated if investors should be buyers of the dip.

The Good, Bad In Q4

Micron reported a top-and-bottom line beat in the fourth quarter.

The DRAM business showed an approximate 1% sequential revenue increase, and NAND revenue was up 5%, RBC Capital Markets analyst Mitch Steves said in a note.

Bulls can look at the print and conclude the company is "past the bottom" on NAND, while DRAM is starting to bottom, the analyst said. 

On the other hand, bears will continue highlighting Sino-American trade tensions, especially the Huawei ban, he said.

This implies the sector is not only "un-investible," but there is "no line of sight to a clear recovery," Steves said. 

While Micron's report was "far from squeaky clean," BMO Capital Markets analyst Ambrish Srivastava said investors should be patient and buy the stock on the weakness ahead of an "eventual recovery."

Micron emerged from its report as a "structurally more profitable company," and the case for upside in the stock remains unchanged, the analyst said. 

Related Link: Longbow Upgrades Micron As Memory Market Fundamentals Improve

DRAM, NAND Outlook

DRAM cost reductions in fiscal 2020 will be a high single-digit, which is less than what was seen in 2019, Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh said in a note.

The company has limited opportunities for NAND cost reductions as it moves to a replacement gate, the analyst said. 

Nevertheless, the company's performance in 2020 "should look better" due to catalysts across the 5G and data center markets, he said. 

Guidance Outlook

Micron's fiscal first-quarter guidance for a 400-basis point decline in gross margins to 26.5% is disappointing, Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson said in a note.

The outlook comes at a time when the company's commentary is focused on improving fundamentals, the analyst said. 

Near-term concerns remain unchanged, including softening handset trends and PC builds in the late fourth quarter through the first quarter time frame, he said.

Yet the memory market is likely one or two quarters away from bottoming, which gives investors reason to believe that increasing earnings will be seen afterwards, Bryson said. 

The likelihood of a gross margin recovery in fiscal 2020 remains questionable due to limited DRAM cost improvements, while NAND cost declines won't be notable until Micron fully ramps the new replacement gate technology in fiscal 2021, KeyBanc Capital Markets Weston Twigg said in a note.

The company also highlighted underutilization related to IMFT and a change in the depreciation schedule for NAND equipment, the analyst said. 

It will be "hard to predict" if gross margins will move higher in the near-term, although they should move higher from 29% in fiscal 2020 to 38% in fiscal 2021, he said. 

Ratings And Price Targets

RBC maintains at Outperform, unchanged $55 price target.

  • BMO maintains at Outperform, unchanged $60 price target.
  • Mizuho maintained at Buy, unchanged $50 price target.
  • Wedbush maintained at Neutral, price target lifted from $30 to $44.
  • KeyBanc maintained at Overweight, price target lifted from $58 to $59.

Price Action

Micron shares were down 11.09% at $43.21 at the close Friday. 

Related Link: Citi: Micron Cons Outweigh The Pros At This Point

Photo courtesy of Micron. 

Latest Ratings for MU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019MaintainsSell
Sep 2019MaintainsUnderperform
Sep 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ambrish Srivastava BMO Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MU)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Down Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls 1%
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 27, 2019
How Large Option Traders Are Playing The Micron Earnings Dip
34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises Over 100 Points; LATAM Airlines Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Micron Shares Fall After Q4 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ERFCapital One FinancialUpgrades
LTMCitigroupUpgrades
CPAUBSUpgrades
ARGXWells FargoInitiates Coverage On125.0
SNDLBarclaysInitiates Coverage On7.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Michael Welch Dies; Had Co-Founded Forerunner Firm To XPO Logistics