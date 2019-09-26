Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Should Investors Build A Position In KB Home? Analysts Debate Its Foundation After Q3 Report

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2019 5:42pm   Comments
Share:
Should Investors Build A Position In KB Home? Analysts Debate Its Foundation After Q3 Report

Homebuilder KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported third-quarter results Wednesday that weer notable for an earnings beat, strong growth in net orders and deliveries — and a slight sales miss. Here's how the Street reacted. 

The Analysts

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Kenneth Zener maintained an Overweight rating on KB Home with a price target lifted from $30 to $36.

Buckingham Research Group analyst Megan McGrath maintained a Buy rating with a price target lifted from $33 to $39.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst John Lovallo II maintained at Neutral with a price target lifted from $33 to $36.

KeyBanc: Orders Above Seasonal Trends

Orders rose by 24% year-over-year in the third quarter on average community count growth of 18%, Zener said in a Wednesday note.

The order pace was down 19% sequentially, but this was better than normal seasonality of a 21% average fall over the past eight years, the analyst said.  

Order seasonality is a "very good predictor" of forward sequential trends, and "we are reticent to deviate from past trends materially," he said. 

Related Link: 'A Clearer Path To Earnings Growth': KB Home's Strong Q2 Triggers Analyst Upgrades

Buckingham: Strong Quarter, Solid Guidance

KB Home reported strong fiscal third quarter results, including an EPS beat and strong order growth of 24%, McGrath said in a Thursday note.

In fact, orders rose by a double-digit rate in each region, with notable strength seen in the Southwest and West markets, the analyst said. 

KB Home indicated that market conditions remain favorable, supporting a price increase across 90% of its communities in the quarter, she said.

Margins rose 20 basis points year-over-year to 18.9%, while SG&A at 11.1% of sales were better than the 11.5% expected.

Looking forward, KB Home expects to see continued community count growth in fiscal 2020 and guided to revenue of $4.9 billion to $5.3 billion, or higher by 11.5% versus 2018 at the midpoint, according to Buckingham.

Specific margin guidance wasn't offered, but the homebuilder said it should benefit from lower interest expense, fewer reactivated communities and closings from newer communities.

BofA: Q4 Outlook 'Attainable'

KB Home also guided to fourth-quarter  housing revenue of $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion, an average delivery price of $400,000 to $410,000, a homebuilding operating margin of 9.9% to 10.5% and average community count growth of 10%, Lovallo said in a Wednesday note. These metrics are both "encouraging and achievable," the analyst said. 

Despite an encouraging outlook, there are other homebuilder stocks that offer investors the potential for higher upside, Lovallo said.

Investors may want to remain on the sidelines, as KB Home's momentum is consistent with the broader industry, according to BofA. 

Related Link: KB Homes Analysts React To Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenue Miss, Note Interest Rate Effect

Latest Ratings for KBH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019MaintainsMarket Outperform
Sep 2019MaintainsBuy
Sep 2019MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for KBH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Buckingham Research GroupAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KBH)

PreMarket Prep Recap: Beyond Skeptical Of Beyond Meat Rally
'Fast Money' Picks For September 26
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 26, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
KB Home Shares Fall After Q3 Sales Miss
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NWPXNorthland Capital MarketsInitiates Coverage On35.0
AIRStifelMaintains55.0
NXGNDeutsche BankInitiates Coverage On15.0
CHNGDeutsche BankInitiates Coverage On15.0
CERNDeutsche BankInitiates Coverage On82.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

4 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Lyft's App Update De-Emphasizes Ridesharing