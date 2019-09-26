Market Overview

Analyst: Apple's Services Narrative Is Largely Priced In; Stock No Longer Attractive
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 26, 2019 12:09pm   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s drive to grow its Services business hasn't helped much to overcome some of the fundamental weakness, according to an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

KeyBanc analyst Andy Hargreaves maintained a Sector Weight rating on shares of the Cupertino, California-based technology giant.

The Thesis

Apple's Services narrative is largely priced in, given that the valuation no longer appears attractive relative to other large services businesses, analyst Hargreaves said in a Wednesday note.

Over the past two years Apple's valuation multiple has expanded by 30% despite downward revisions to forward profit estimates and its growth being at the low end of consumer and tech mega-cap peers, the analyst said.

"A comparison to other mega-caps suggests the stock's multiple is now fair to full, regardless of what you want to call the Company," Hargreaves noted.

Additionally, the analyst noted that Apple's user growth has been decelerating, with gross profit per user having likely declined to a 10% annualized rate over the last five years.

Either or both of these trends have to reverse to drive growth, going forward, Hargreaves said.

With the new services Apple has launched, the analyst said the company is entering competitive markets, where success cannot be ensured by device sales alone, and the costs of doing business could be higher than those services where it has thus far found success.

KeyBanc sees Apple's valuation as unattractive relative to peers that are growing much faster.

"Further, we see little that appears likely to change the multiyear trends in user growth and gross profit per user," the firm said.

Accordingly, the firm said it views the shares as fully valued at current levels and therefore it prefers to own Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) instead.

The Price Action

At last check, Apple shares were edging down 0.47% to $220.00.

Posted-In: Andy Hargreaves

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

