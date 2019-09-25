UBS Needs More Clarity On Wayfair's Profitability For A Bullish Stance

Although Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) seems well positioned to gain significant share in the home furnishings markets, lack of clarity into the company’s potential for profitability could hold back the stock, according to UBS.

The Analyst

UBS analyst Michael Lasser initiated coverage of Wayfair with a Neutral rating and $125 price target.

The Thesis

Wayfair performs well on data and delivery, both of which are “critical future frontiers in retail,” Lasser said in the initiation note.

He added that the company address a total available market of around $400 billion in the U.S., and its competitive advantages related to data and delivery should allow it to grab a bigger share.

Wayfair’s penetration of U.S. households should increase from an estimate of around 9% currently to 15%by fiscal 2021 and to 18% by fiscal 2023, Lasser mentioned. He expects this to enable the company to gain further share of the online market and meet the consensus expectation of 20 to 30% U.S. revenue growth over the next few years.

Wayfair has significant runway for International growth as well, since its sales constitute below 1% in relevant markets, the analyst said.

He added, however, that the company faces macro uncertainty due to tariffs and “volatile consumer confidence.” While saying that concerns around Wayfair’s enterprise level profitability could persist, the analyst recommended to look for a “better entry point for the stock.”

Price Action

Shares of Wayfair were up 1.96% at $118.00 at the time of publishing on Wednesday.

