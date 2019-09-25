Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UBS Needs More Clarity On Wayfair's Profitability For A Bullish Stance

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2019 1:37pm   Comments
Share:
UBS Needs More Clarity On Wayfair's Profitability For A Bullish Stance

Although Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) seems well positioned to gain significant share in the home furnishings markets, a lack of clarity into the company’s potential for profitability could hold back the stock, according to UBS.

The Analyst

Michael Lasser initiated coverage of Wayfair with a Neutral rating and $125 price target.

The Thesis

Wayfair performs well on data and delivery, both of which are “critical future frontiers in retail,” Lasser said in the initiation note.

The company address a total available market of around $400 billion in the U.S., and its competitive advantages related to data and delivery should allow it to grab a bigger share, the analyst said. 

Wayfair’s penetration of U.S. households should increase from an estimated 9% to 15% by fiscal 2021 and 18% by fiscal 2023, Lasser said.

He expects this to enable the company to gain further share of the online market and meet the consensus expectation of 20-30% U.S. revenue growth over the next few years.

Wayfair has significant runway for International growth as well, since its sales constitute below 1% in relevant markets, the analyst said.

The company faces macro uncertainty due to tariffs and “volatile consumer confidence,” Lasser said.

While saying that concerns around Wayfair’s enterprise level profitability could persist, the analyst recommended that investors look for a “better entry point for the stock.”

Price Action

Shares of Wayfair were up 1.96% at $118 at the time of publication.

Related Links:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019

11 Most Aggressively Shorted Stocks

Latest Ratings for W

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnSell
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for W
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Michael Lasser UBSAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (W)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019
11 Most Aggressively Shorted Stocks
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
How Amazon, Wayfair Are Getting Hit By Trump's Latest Tariffs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
KMXGuggenheimMaintains100.0
NKEGuggenheimMaintains110.0
CTASBairdMaintains300.0
PRGOSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains55.0
BBMorgan StanleyMaintains7.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

US Adds Sanctions To Venezuelan Oil Transporters

3 Best CBD Creams For You To Try