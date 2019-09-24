Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stifel On Atlas Air: Company Has Lingering Pilot Union Issues, But Stock Still Attractive

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2019 12:51pm   Comments
Share:
Stifel On Atlas Air: Company Has Lingering Pilot Union Issues, But Stock Still Attractive

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) are now trading at prices last seen in 2009 and at a meaningful discount to its closest competitor Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG), despite its much larger fleet, according to Stifel.

The Analyst

Stifel’s David Ross maintained a Buy rating on Atlas Air Worldwide while slashing the price target from $54 to $39.

The Thesis

Citing Atlas Air Worldwide’s pilot union woes, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has decided to move two planes to a subsidiary of competitor Air Transport Services Group, by the end of the third quarter, Ross said in the note.

He added that the Street had assumed these revenue streams to be “safe,” given that these planes were under a long-term contract.

With Atlas Air Worldwide facing severe pilot union issues leading to penalties and service failures, Amazon’s move is understandable, with the all-importance peak season approaching, the analyst said.

This could have been a good thing for Atlas Air Worldwide, as pilots would suffer with the loss of planes and should cooperate to improve service, Ross noted. He added, however, that “unions aren't rational” and its “unnecessary self-inflicted wounds” could continue to hurt the airline company.

The analyst reduced the EPS estimates for 2019 and 2020 from $5.68 to $5.60 and from $5.97 to $3.92, respectively.

Price Action

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide were trading 1.21% at $24.50 at the time of publishing.

Related Links:

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019

Latest Ratings for AAWW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019MaintainsBuy
Sep 2019DowngradesPositiveNeutral
Sep 2018Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAWW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: David Ross StifelAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAWW + AMZN)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Amazon To Open Seventh Fulfillment Center In Ontario, Canada
Traditional Freight Brokers Investing Millions To Stay On Top
Today's Pickup: Elon And Jeff: The Best Of Enemies; India Advances National Logistics Policy
Dan Nathan's Amazon Options Trade
Truck Tolls, EV Subsidies Drive $60B Climate Package In Germany
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TAKJefferiesInitiates Coverage On
BBScotiabankDowngrades
OMABUBSUpgrades
GLNGB. RileyMaintains21.0
EYPTB. RileyMaintains4.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Wells Fargo Starts Coverage Of Music & Radio Stocks, Names iHeartMedia Top Pick