Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Winners And Losers From Nomura CIO Spending Survey
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 23, 2019 4:30pm   Comments
Share:
Winners And Losers From Nomura CIO Spending Survey

Nomura Instinet released its bi-annual survey of CIO spending, and the analyst team led by Jeffrey Kvaal, Christopher Eberle, Mark Kelley and David Wong selected their top winners and losers from the latest trends in IT budgets.

Nomura said the good news for tech investors is that the trade war has seemingly not had a major impact on spending.

In the past six months, 2019 IT spending growth projections have dropped slightly from 9% to 7.9%. However, only 8% of CIOs said the trade war is weighing on spending expectations. In addition, the average 2020 IT spending growth projection is 7.5%, down only slightly from 2019 levels.

Nomura once again found PC spending is most exposed to a downturn in spending. For the 10th consecutive survey, security is the top IT growth driver.

Winners And Losers

In the communications equipment and systems space, Nomura said Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is a big winner from data center switching and security spending. Nomura named F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) and Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) as other market winners, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are losing market share.

Nomura reported 62% of vendors anticipate Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) will gain software spending wallet share, while FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) and Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) are other big winners.

Nomura said Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the top internet stock to benefit from the migration to public cloud.

In the semiconductor space, Nomura chose Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) and its data center business as the biggest winner from IT budget growth.

Benzinga’s Take

A rising tide of IT spending will lift all boats in the tech space, but Nomura’s analysis suggests some boats are more buoyant than others. Even if growth numbers are trending in the right direction, it’s always a red flag for companies to be losing market/wallet share to competitors, so tech investors should keep watching spending trends closely.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

10 Stocks Where Short Sellers Are Throwing In The Towel

Analysts React To Heavy Selling Pressure In The Tech Sector

Latest Ratings for MSFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019MaintainsOutperform
Jul 2019MaintainsNeutral
Jul 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Christopher Eberle David Wong Jeffrey Kvaal Mark KelleyAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO + ANET)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Cisco, Twitter And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Cisco, Salesforce, Walmart And More
Barron's Picks And Pans: American Eagle Outfitters, Chevron, Grocery Outlet And More
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cisco Earnings Marred By China Uncertainty That Softened Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LGIHBTIGReiterates65.0
NXSTBenchmarkMaintains150.0
ANIKFirst AnalysisDowngrades
HUNAlembic GlobalAssumes
POOLStephens & Co.Reiterates196.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In AMD And Salesforce

Akerna Reports 55% Year-Over-Year Billings Growth For Seed-To-Sale Software Platform