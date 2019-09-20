Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

On Semiconductor Valuation Is Attractive Ahead Of Earnings Acceleration, Benchmark Says In Bullish Initiation
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2019 12:31pm   Comments
Share:
On Semiconductor Valuation Is Attractive Ahead Of Earnings Acceleration, Benchmark Says In Bullish Initiation

Notwithstanding apprehensions concerning the timing of a recovery in the semiconductor cycle, one analyst at Benchmark is upbeat about the prospects of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON).

The Analyst

Ruben Roy initiated coverage of ON Semiconductor at Buy with a $26 price target.

The Thesis

ON has executed well in recent years to shift the company's product mix to higher value markets, analyst Roy said in a Friday morning note. This shift in exposure to higher-end markets such as automotive, industrials and cloud/data center markets should ultimately yield margin leverage, he added.

As opposed to the broader semiconductor market, which is expected to grow at a 4% CAGR through 2022, ON expects CAGRs of 9%, 6% and 13%, respectively for its strategic target markets of automotive, industrial and cloud/data center, Roy noted.

Despite the expected demand recovery not materializing, the analyst said he is encouraged with continued inventory corrections and the company's belief it is under-shipping true end demand.

This, according to the analyst, should support a strong recovery when demand improves.

"...many of ON's focus market design wins are single-sourced as opposed to being multi-sourced in the computing and consumer markets, which ultimately should lead to more stability in top-line performance, in our view," Benchmark said.

The firm sees the company's valuation as attractive ahead of earnings acceleration.

"As ON continues to execute on its longer-term product road-map and end market targets, we expect continued multiple expansion to follow," the firm added.

Price Action

ON shares were up 0.46% to $19.64 at time of publishing.

Related Links

Christian Fromhertz's Taiwan Semiconductor Trade

Nomura On Semiconductors: Analyst Eyes Data Center, PC Trends

Latest Ratings for ON

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2019UpgradesMarket PerformStrong Buy
Aug 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Benchmark Ruben RoyAnalyst Color Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ON)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In ON Semiconductor And Rambus
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019
27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
ON Semiconductor Analysts Weigh In After 'Painful Reset' In Q2
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
IINDoughertyAssumes34.0
PNRJefferiesInitiates Coverage On
YYUBSUpgrades
ROKUOppenheimerMaintains155.0
IPHIBank of AmericaMaintains80.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

13 Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential