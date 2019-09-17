Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc: Alibaba Investors May Not Realize Value Of TikTok Marketing

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2019 2:34pm   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc: Alibaba Investors May Not Realize Value Of TikTok Marketing

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE: BABA) may see a much bigger benefit from trendy social media content marketing than investors realize, and an upcoming investor meeting could shed some light on the potential and drive up the stock, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. 

The Analyst

Hans Chung reiterated an Overweight rating on Alibaba with a $245 price target.

The Thesis

Investors may be overlooking or underestimating the impact of “key opinion leader”-driven content models for the Chinese e-commerce company, specifically from its partnership with TikTok company Douyin, which could achieve gross margin value of more than $14 billion a year, Chung said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.) 

Alibaba’s partnership with Douyin, which allowed users with lots of followers to add a shopping button on their videos on the app, reportedly drew in 100 million users in the first year, the analyst said. 

"We believe content/key opinion kleader-e-commerce could be one of the major topics at BABA's upcoming investor day next week, which could be a near-term catalyst for the stock." 

Key opinion leaders are more and more driving increased sales through platform content, like TikTok’s short videos, Chung said, adding that Alibaba could be “the biggest beneficiary of this secular trend.”

Price Action

Alibaba shares were up 0.96% at $178.77 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Tapestry Strikes Strategic Alliance With Alibaba's Tmall

Alibaba Buys E-Commerce Platform Kaola For $2B 

Latest Ratings for BABA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019ReiteratesBuy
Aug 2019MaintainsOverweight
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BABA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: e-commerce Hans Chung KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Webull CEO Anthony Denier Talks About The Burgeoning World Of Commission-Free Investing
Tapestry Strikes Strategic Alliance With Alibaba's Tmall
To Celebrate Alibaba's Birthday, Jack Ma 'Returned To Where It All Started'
Alibaba Buys E-Commerce Platform Kaola For $2B
It's All In The Cloud: Tech Investor Reveals Her Top Picks
Reports: Alibaba Delays Hong Kong IPO Plans
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MUCascendReiterates65.0
ALDRCanaccord GenuityDowngrades20.0
LEGHLake StreetInitiates Coverage On21.0
CHUGoldman SachsUpgrades13.2
STZBMO CapitalMaintains230.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Apogee Enterprises Climbs On Upbeat Earnings; Concrete Pumping Holdings Shares Plummet

3 Keys To Launching A New Business In The Burgeoning Hemp Industry