Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's What Wendy's Franchisees Told Longbow Analysts About The Breakfast Rollout

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2019 12:16pm   Comments
Share:
Here's What Wendy's Franchisees Told Longbow Analysts About The Breakfast Rollout

Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) announced this week a major push into breakfast and the corresponding stock reaction to the downside appears to be "unwarranted," according to Longbow.

The Analyst

Longbow Research analyst Alton Stump maintains a Buy rating on Wendy's stock with an unchanged $25 price target.

The Thesis

Stump's conversations with U.S. Wendys' franchisees focused on a combination of current performance and their thoughts on the breakfast launch. The four key takeaways from the conversations include:

  1. Spicy chicken nuggets are performing well after launching on Aug. 12 and could have contributed a 100 to 150 basis point lift in comps along with higher traffic and better average ticket size.
  2. Franchisees expressed an "admittedly surprisingly positive view" of breakfast.
  3. Franchise owners are positive on breakfast from a combination of a simple menu, notably lower food cost in terms of a percentage of sales, expectations for only a modestly higher labor related expense, and a nationwide roll out instead of regional.
  4. A multi-daypart advertising campaign will help mitigate incremental dollars spent by either corporate or franchisees next year.

Stump's interactions with franchisees makes the case for franchised same-store sales to be up 3.0% to 3.5% in the third quarter, the analyst wrote. A growth rate of 3.0% or more would be viewed favorably by investors and mark continued momentum after flattish performance in the back half of 2018.

Price Action

Shares of Wendy's were trading higher by 1% Friday at $19.88.

Related Links:

Wendy's Falls After Revising 2019 Guidance

What To Make Of Wendy's Breakfast Expansion

Latest Ratings for WEN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019DowngradesBuyNeutral
Sep 2019MaintainsBuy
Sep 2019MaintainsMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for WEN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Alton Stump breakfast Fast FoodAnalyst Color Reiteration Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WEN)

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
What To Make Of Wendy's Breakfast Expansion
Wendy's Falls After Revising 2019 Guidance
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
HSKACanaccord GenuityMaintains75.0
AVGOMorgan StanleyMaintains265.0
AMATNeedhamMaintains56.0
VOYACitigroupMaintains62.0
VCCitigroupMaintains86.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Cannabis Ink: Tattoos Of The Plant Are Gaining Popularity

Curaleaf Introduces First Medical Cannabis Tablets In Florida