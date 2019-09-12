Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aurora Investors Aren't Feeling The Buzz After Q4 Print: 2 Analyst Takes

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2019 11:58am   Comments
Share:
Aurora Investors Aren't Feeling The Buzz After Q4 Print: 2 Analyst Takes
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) reported fourth-quarter results Wednesday that fell short of the company's own expectations and received a mixed review from two Street analysts.

The Analysts

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Speculative Buy on Aurora's Toronto-listed stock with an unchanged CA$13.50 price target. 

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Christopher Carey maintained at Neutral with an unchanged CA$11 price target.

Canaccord: Impressive Growth Metrics

Aurora's earnings report was mostly in-line with expectations and signaled impressive growth, Bottomley said in a Wednesday note. Revenue of CA$98.9 million fell short of expectations, but that could be attributed to a higher-than-expected proportion of revenues from the ancillary business that ended up servicing the company directly, which resulted in intercompany eliminations to revenue, the analyst said. 

On the other hand, cannabis net sales of CA$94.6 million rose 61% from the prior quarter and beat expectations of CA$92.7 million, he said.

Coupled with an 86% increase in cannabis harvested to 29,034 kg, the company likely boasts the highest market share across Canada, Bottomley said. 

Looking forward, Aurora should be able to expand production to around 38,000 kg per quarter, which represents nearly CA$200 million of potential revenue at current prices, the analyst said. 

Finally, Aurora's CA$114 million of inventory on hand should give it the ability to compete in the "Cannabis 2.0 market" as new products like edibles come online in the coming months, according to Canaccord. 

Related Link: Tim Seymour Previews Aurora Cannabis Earnings

BofA: Cash Burn A Concern

Aurora's earnings includes some positive takeaways, including cannabis net revenue growth of 61% on a 94% increase in kilograms sold, Carey said in a Thursday note.

Yet the company missed its own revenue expectations, which were detailed to investors in August, the analyst said. 

Granted, the revenue miss wasn't that large, but it could "dent confidence" in any go-forward expectations, he said.

In fact, Aurora shied away from issuing any guidance for the new fiscal year, other than it expects EBITDA to "improve" in the future, Carey said. 

Free cash flow during the quarter worsened from negative CA$151 million in the prior quarter to negative CA$172 million, while capex spend moved higher.

Firsthand conversations with Aurora's management suggested there will be "sustained spending," the analyst said. 

The company may need to seek new financing via its $400-million money equity provision, which would dilute the stock further, according to BofA. 

Price Action

U.S.-listed Aurora shares were trading down 8.42% at $5.92 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Link: 2019: A Year Of Cannabis M&A Deals

Latest Ratings for ACB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral
Jul 2019DowngradesBuyNeutral
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ACB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Analyst Color Cannabis Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB)

28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
33 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Aurora Trades Down On Q4 Print, Company Preparing 'Robust Product Lineup' For December Launch In Canada
2019: A Year Of Cannabis M&A Deals
Tobacco Stocks Rebound As Trump Says 'We Have To Do Something On Vaping'
Tim Seymour Previews Aurora Cannabis Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Aurora Cannabis Reports Closing Of Extended Credit Facility

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) said Monday it has closed credit facilities with a group of lenders led by the Bank of Montreal (NYSE: ... read more

The Dark Truth Behind The Recent Outbreak Of Vaping Related Illnesses

By The Fresh Toast's Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The recent outbreak of vaping illnesses is the result of letting the ... read more

Exclusive: Vinzan International Announces Cannabis Acquisition, Formation Of Vinzan Colombia

It all started in January, at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when the Vinzan International team met Colombian university professor Jairo Moreno. ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

SmileDirectClub Opens Below IPO Price

Container Conundrum