Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2019 1:23pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB) have declined around 70% from their 2014 peak and the stock valuation versus the S&P 500 is at a 20-year low, offering a compelling entry point, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley’s Connor Lynagh upgraded Schlumberger to Overweight, while keeping the price target unchanged at $51.

The Thesis

Schlumberger’s outlook had improved, Lynagh said in the upgrade note in which he cited three reasons for this view.

Firstly, the company has an enhanced focus on returns under its new CEO Olivier Le Peuch, which could drive growth in earnings and free cash flows even without higher oil prices or service price improvements, Lynagh mentioned.

As the second reason, the analyst cited the shift in global capital expenditure dynamics. He explained that much of Schlumberger’s lackluster growth had resulted from a significant decline in capital expenditure in offshore markets, which is the company’s strongest market.

The analyst said that the dynamics had shifted and that offshore markets could deliver higher growth than North America.

Thirdly, Lynagh mentioned that the stock has “downside support” from the company’s dividend yield, while naming the stock as “our top pick in the sector.”

Price Action

Shares of Schlumberger had surged more than 4% to $37.73 at the time of publishing on Tuesday.

Related Links:
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019
17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Latest Ratings for SLB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Sep 2019MaintainsNeutral
Jul 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SLB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Connor Lynagh Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Upgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SLB)

50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019
17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Pfizer, Teva And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
OBERaymond JamesDowngrades
SSRMScotiabankUpgrades
FSMScotiabankUpgrades
SNPCredit SuisseUpgrades
ZMFBN SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On85.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

'Pleasantly Surprised' Acadia Analysts See Blockbuster Potential For Pimavanserin In Dementia Psychosis