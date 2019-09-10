Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Potential No-Premium Deal Raises Questions On Altria's Outlook, This Analyst Moves Aside

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2019 12:23pm   Comments
Share:
Potential No-Premium Deal Raises Questions On Altria's Outlook, This Analyst Moves Aside

Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) is in talks with Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) for a merger with no premium.

The absence of a premium suggests that Altria’s underlying fundamentals and management's outlook for the company’s future may be worse than was earlier anticipated, according to Piper Jaffray.

The Analyst

Piper Jaffray’s Michael Lavery downgraded Altria Group to Neutral while reducing the price target from $64 to $49.

The Thesis

Although the terms of the deal are not known yet, the fact that Altria is considering a no-premium deal indicates an uncertain outlook for the company, Lavery said in the downgrade note.

On the other hand, the analyst mentioned that Altria’s vapor products are being subjected to growing scrutiny in the US and there is less confidence of JUUL being approved by the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) and FDA (Food and Drug Administration).

“We prefer more clarity from regulators before getting more bullish on the vapor outlook,” Lavery wrote, while adding that Altria had recently spent $13 billion on its JUUL stake.

If JUUL does not get FDA approval, the decline in cigarette volumes may moderate, Lavery said. He noted out, however, that before any potential benefit was realized, Altria's stock would first come under pressure on the negative FDA news.

Price Action

Shares of Altria Group were trading almost unchanged at $44.01 at the time of publishing on Tuesday morning.

Related Links
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Latest Ratings for MO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019DowngradesOverweightNeutral
Aug 2019UpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Aug 2019MaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for MO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Michael Lavery Piper JaffrayAnalyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Contracts Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MO + PM)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
FDA Warns Juul On Marketing To Youth
Michigan Governor Moves To Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More
What Altria's CEO Is Saying About Juul
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SNPCredit SuisseUpgrades
ZMFBN SecuritiesInitiates Coverage On85.0
SLCARF LaffertyDowngrades
MTWOTR GLobalDowngrades
CTRPMorgan StanleyDowngrades35.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Social CBD Debuts: 'We Have Massive Reach In Over 10,000 Retailers'

Junk Bonds Maybe, But Ford's Stock Still Looks Good To These Analysts