Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Initiates Bullish Rating On Simply Good Foods

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2019 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Initiates Bullish Rating On Simply Good Foods

Given its portfolio of low-carb and low-sugar snacking options, Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is well-positioned to benefit from favorable U.S. dietary and wellness trends, according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo’s John Baumgartner initiated coverage of Simply Good Foods with an Outperform Rating and a price target of $35.

The Thesis

Simply Good Foods enjoys brand and marketing leadership in a large addressable market that is poised for mid-single-digit growth, Baumgartner said in the initiation note.

With an estimated 93 million American adults being obese and over 100 million being either diabetic or prediabetic, the demand for nutritional snacking is accelerating, the analyst mentioned.

He added that this trend is aligned with the company’s Atkins brand, which has expanded from the traditional diet program market to “non-programmatic” dieters. Low-sugar snacking becoming mainstream means a fourfold increase in Atkins’ addressable market.

Baumgartner expects the trend of healthy snacking to contribute over $700 million in revenue by fiscal 2024.

He further mentioned that Simply Good Foods could enhance its portfolio with mergers and acquisitions. The company had already agreed to acquire Quest Nutrition to expand its healthy snacking capabilities and management had guided to cost synergies of $20 million over three years.

The analyst added that the Quest acquisition “complements Atkins ‘lifestyle’ image with a core consumer who is younger and more active” and could generate double-digit revenue growth as its household penetration rises.

Price Action

Shares of Simply Good Foods had risen 0.8% to $30.15 at time of publishing on Monday.

Related Links
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2019
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Latest Ratings for SMPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jul 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SMPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: John Baumgartne Wells FargoAnalyst Color Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SMPL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2019
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Simply Good Foods Company To Acquire Quest Nutrition For $1B In Cash
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ACADNeedhamMaintains60.0
HHRRenaissance CapitalInitiates Coverage On23.0
HDBBernsteinDowngrades
BRCBank of AmericaMaintains49.0
MASArgus ResearchMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Weekly FBX Report 9-9-19