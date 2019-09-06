Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PagerDuty Story Remains On Track, Says KeyBanc

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 06, 2019 12:58pm   Comments
Share:
PagerDuty Story Remains On Track, Says KeyBanc

While the market may compare PagerDuty Inc’s (NYSE: PD) second-quarter beat with that delivered in the previous quarter, the company’s story remains well on track, with positive signs of margin expansion and strong top-line growth, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

KeyBanc’s Rob Owens maintained a Sector Weight rating on PagerDuty while raising the fiscal 2020 revenue estimate.

The Thesis

The magnitude of PagerDuty’s second-quarter beat could weigh on shares, Owens said in the note.

The company reported its quarterly revenue at $40.4 million, representing solid growth of 45.5% and beating the Street estimate of $39.1 million. The analyst mentioned that bearish investors could focus on the marginal deceleration in revenue growth from the previous quarter’s 49.1%.

Such investors may also consider PagerDuty’s margin expansion as a short-term change, given management's expectations of increased spending, Owen said. He highlighted that PagerDuty achieved record expansion in customer deals, with 32 net additions taking the figure to 274 deals in the quarter.

Although PagerDuty’s net retention rate of 132% in the second quarter was below previous results, “it's worth noting competitors churned off PD technology, which did have an undisclosed impact on this metric,” the analyst wrote.

Management’s guidance for the back half of the year could prove conservative, Owens added. He raised the revenue estimate for fiscal 2020 from $163.0 million to $164.0 million.

Price Action

Shares of PagerDuty had plummeted almost 7.83% to $34.01 at the time of publishing on Friday.

Related Links
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
RBC Calls PagerDuty A Disruptive Force, But Stock Properly Valued After 93% Surge

Latest Ratings for PD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight
Sep 2019UpgradesBuyTop Pick
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rob OwensAnalyst Color Earnings News Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PD)

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For September 5, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2019
Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday
CNBC's 'Final Trades' For July 11: Micron, ONEOK, Enterprise Products Partners
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WYNNJP MorganMaintains136.0
WHJP MorganMaintains61.0
TEVAJP MorganMaintains7.0
SHOJP MorganMaintains11.0
RHPJP MorganMaintains76.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

New Month, New Market: Resetting For September

The Street Mostly Agrees: Zoom Media Crushed Q2, But Some Have Valuation Concerns