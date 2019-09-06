Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'A Massive Green Field Growth Opportunity': Wall Street Weighs In On DocuSign
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 06, 2019 11:21am   Comments
Share:
'A Massive Green Field Growth Opportunity': Wall Street Weighs In On DocuSign

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares soared 20% on Friday after the company reported second-quarter earnings and blew third-quarter guidance expectations out of the water.

DocuSign missed second-quarter EPS estimates but beat on revenue. Friday’s big move was likely in response to the company’s third-quarter revenue guidance of between $237 million and $241 million, far exceeding consensus analyst estimates of $231.9 million. DocuSign’s full-year fiscal 2020 revenue guidance of between $947 million and $951 million also came in well ahead of consensus estimates of $920.3 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on DocuSign’s mixed quarter and huge guidance numbers. Here’s a sampling of what they’ve had to say.

Inflection Point

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky said the earnings report is a clear indication DocuSign is getting back on track.

“Big beat in Q2, Q3 billings guidance ahead of consensus expectations and tough comps, and full year billings outlook range moving up should all assuage investor fears of a protracted deceleration at DocuSign,” Zlotsky wrote in a note.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said billings and revenue growth were the highlights of the quarter.

“We believe the company's e-signature value proposition and unmatched partner channel/API network this quarter illustrated why this company is in the early innings of a massive green field growth opportunity set to play out over the next 12 to 18 months,” Ives wrote.

KeyBanc analyst Rob Owens said the second quarter marks an inflection point for DocuSign’s business.

“A positive inflection in revenue and billings growth is the culmination of increased momentum in e-signature, ramp in Agreement Cloud sales, and additional positive factors including its new federal contracts and strong growth in high ACV customers,” Owens wrote.

Valuation A Concern

Bank of America analyst Kash Rangan said the strong report reaffirms DocuSign as the market leader in electronic signatures, but the stock’s steep valuation is keeping him on the sidelines.

“Best in class SaaS companies (CRM, NOW, WDAY) at $1bn in revs have shown higher rev growth with significantly higher OM (10-14%) + FCF margins (11-23%),” Rangan wrote.

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens said DocuSign shares still look cheap trading at a projected 2020 EV/revenue multiple of just 9.2 times.

“We believe DocuSign warrants a premium valuation due to its strong competitive position, attractive financial profile and impressive leadership team,” Walravens wrote.

Ratings And Price Targets

  • Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating and $67 target.
  • Bank of America has a Neutral rating and $62 target.
  • JMP has a Market Outperform rating and $70 target.
  • Wedbush has an Outperform rating and $65 target.
  • KeyBanc has an Overweight rating and $65 target.

The stock traded around $54.77 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

A Step In The Right Direction: Cloudera Rallies After Impressive Q2 Earnings

Analysts Weigh In On MongoDB's Slowing Growth

Latest Ratings for DOCU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019MaintainsOverweight
Sep 2019ReiteratesNeutral
Sep 2019MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DOCU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of AmericaAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DOCU)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Genesco Earnings Beat Estimates
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
4 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LVSJP MorganMaintains60.0
HJP MorganMaintains73.0
HSTJP MorganMaintains15.0
HLTJP MorganMaintains95.0
CIENJP MorganMaintains50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

'The Next Level': Nature's Sunshine Enters CBD Market

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Netflix, Beyond Meat And More