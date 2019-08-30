Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ambarella Surges On Q2 Revenue Beat, Despite Concerns Around China Customers

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2019 4:42pm   Comments
Share:
Ambarella Surges On Q2 Revenue Beat, Despite Concerns Around China Customers

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) stock continued to surge Friday after the camera chip maker posted a second-quarter revenue and earnings beat. 

KeyBanc Capital Markets raised its revenue estimates for Ambarella after the print. 

The Analyst

John Vinh maintained a Sector Weight rating on the stock.

The Thesis

Ambarella’s strong performance was driven in part by recovery in demand for two big Chinese security camera makers, HikVision and Dahua, both of which came under scrutiny by U.S. officials last year, with concerns that restrictions could be placed on companies doing business with them over national security issues involving facial recognition and espionage.

Inventory building in response to concerns of a ban was a major driver of Ambarella’s strong results, Vinh said in a Thursday note. (See his track record here.) 

It’s not clear how long that will last, though.

Still, overall security demand in China should continue for the next few quarters, the analyst said, adding that the company is also seeing share gains elsewhere.

But the company, which used to be known mostly as a key GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) supplier, is also moving into a new business, providing “computer vision” chips for the automotive market, he said. 

“While still early days, auto represents half of the 40 pre-production customers with broad-based applications,” Vinh said.

Unfortunately, it could take a while.

“Given the longer design cycle, meaningful Auto CV revenues are expected by 2022-2023, while current auto growth is largely driven by video recorder ramps,” the analyst said. 

KeyBanc raised its full-year 2020 revenue estimate from $206 million to $225 million.

Price Action

Ambarella shares were up 17.94% at $55.87 at the close Friday. 

Related Links:

Despite China Overhang, Morgan Stanley Remains An Ambarella Bull

Ambarella Analysts See Long-Term Opportunity In Computer Vision

Latest Ratings for AMBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019MaintainsNeutral
Aug 2019MaintainsOutperform
Aug 2019MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMBA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: John Vinh KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMBA + GPRO)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Ulta Beauty Shares Fall After Q2 Miss
GoPro: Tariff Proof, But This Upcoming Catalyst Is What Really Matters
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Ambarella Rises On Upbeat Results; American Outdoor Brands Shares Drop
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Big Lots Earnings Top Expectations
15 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CEODaiwa CapitalUpgrades
DELLMorgan StanleyMaintains57.0
THOSidoti & Co.Maintains75.0
COTYDA DavidsonMaintains10.5
ANFWedbushMaintains16.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Miami Volumes Explode Ahead Of Hurricane Dorian In Another Week Of Rising Truckload Volumes

Class 8 Engine Sizes Shrink As Emissions Rule Changes Loom