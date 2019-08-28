Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Margin Expansion Was Story For Hewlett Packard Enterprise, But Analyst Fears It May Not Be Sustainable

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2019 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
Margin Expansion Was Story For Hewlett Packard Enterprise, But Analyst Fears It May Not Be Sustainable

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported stronger margins with earnings beating the Street by a nickel per share, but weaker revenue and questions about the sustainability of margin expansion led Morgan Stanley to warn shares are likely to trade lower in the near term.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley’s Katy Huberty kept an Equal-Weight stance on the stock with a $17 price target.

The Thesis

It was another strong quarter of margin expansion for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, offsetting revenue shortfalls across the business. But that margin expansion has an asterisk, Huberty said in a note. About half of it may not be sustainable.

About half of gross margin expansion was due to a revenue mix shift to higher value areas, Huberty said. And that’s good. But the other half came from lower commodity prices “which are expected to normalize after a couple more quarters.”

Huberty said HPE management does believe it can continue to drive margin expansion through mix shift and cost efficiencies, like automating service delivery, but she still projects shares will trade between Morgan Stanley’s bear case and base case scenarios in the near-term.

“While HPE's story is cleaner than peers facing both revenue and EPS shortfalls, HPE revenue trajectory limits meaningful multiple expansion,” she wrote in a note.

Price Action

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares were up 4.1% at $13.47 on Wednesday.

Related Links:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Higher After Q3 Earnings Beat

A 'Quarter Of Bad News': HP Disappoints On Sales, CEO Departure

Latest Ratings for HPE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019MaintainsOutperform
Aug 2019MaintainsNeutral
Aug 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for HPE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Katy Huberty Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Earnings News Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HPE)

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat; Crude Oil Up Over 1%
10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2019
4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Higher After Q3 Earnings Beat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

How To Bring Some Virtue To Your Bond Portfolio

BMO Says 'Questions Still Remain' About Lannett Following Earnings Pop