Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Upgrades CNH Industrial, Likes Margin Opportunity

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2019 12:51pm   Comments
Share:

A new CEO bent on cutting costs and expectations for new margin targets at an upcoming analyst day led Morgan Stanley to upgrade agriculture equipment company CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI).

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley’s Courtney Yakavonis upgraded the stock to Overweight with a $12 price target.

The Thesis

The market doesn’t yet appreciate CNH Indsustrial’s margin opportunity, Yakavonis said.

Yakavonis said the company has underperformed sector peers by 19% year to date and said Morgan Stanley thinks the company’s narrative is moving toward margin improvement and structural earnings upside.

“We see early signs of greater cost discipline from new management,” Yakavonis wrote in a note, noting a $100 million cost savings program. Morgan Stanley will be looking for more evidence that at an upcoming analyst day, that Yakavonis said could be a positive catalyst for share price.

CNH’s first-year CEO Hubertus Mühlhäuser helped grow EBITDA at his former company by about 20% despite a sales decline and Yakavonis expects similar cost cutting success at CNH. The analyst cited two quarters of modest margin increases at CNH that have come despite softer sales. Morgan Stanley sees more of that to come.

The upgrade makes CNH Industrial Morgan Stanley’s top pick in the U.S. machinery sector.

Price Action

Investors agreed Monday, boosting CHN Industrial shares by 6.4% to $9.38.

Related Links:

Lower Truck And Agricultural Sales Weigh On Cervus Earnings Miss

UBS Downgrades Deere, Expects Near-Term Weakness In Farming Equipment Demand

Latest Ratings for CNHI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019UpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Aug 2019Initiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
Jun 2019UpgradesSellHold

View More Analyst Ratings for CNHI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: agriculture Courtney Yakavonis Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNHI)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
27 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DEReiterates175.0
AMWDMaintains92.0
FTDRMaintains55.0
REDUDowngrades
ZSDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

How To Protect Your Mortgage