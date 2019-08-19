KeyBanc: Tower Operators Are Key Beneficiaries Of 5G Networks
Tower operators could benefit from increased leasing driven by accelerated 5G activity and new entrants into the wireless arena, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.
The Analyst
Brandon Nispel maintained Overweight ratings on American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) and SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC), while raising their price targets to $253 and $292, respectively.
The Thesis
Tower operators are poised to benefit from 5G network deployments by U.S. carriers, but this potential is not reflected in current leasing estimates, Nispel said in the Sunday note. (See his track record here.)
The merger of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) is likely to be approved, and this will accelerate leasing activity in 2020, the analyst said.
“We estimate that new leasing activity will be front-half-weighted over a five-year integration period between 2020-2025,” he said, estimating new leasing of over $31 million for 2020.
Approval of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger would mean DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) acquiring Sprint's prepaid subscribers to enter the wireless space, Nispel said.
The Federal Communications Commission will require DISH Network to build out 70% of its key 5G spectrum bands by June 14, 2023, and the company has indicated it would need around 15,000 tower sites for this build, the analyst said.
KeyBanc believes Dish Network will need more tower sites in the long run to be able to compete nationwide, he said.
Nispel said he expects AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to significantly accelerate their 5G activity with an increase in network competition.
Related Links:
Guggenheim: Wireless Carrier Spending On 5G A Bullish Signal For Tower Companies
AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight
Latest Ratings for AMT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2019
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Aug 2019
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jul 2019
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for AMT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: 5G Brandon Nispel KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.