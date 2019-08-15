Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DA Davidson Downgrades Clarus On Soft Industry Trends, Lower Macro Visibility

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2019 2:11pm   Comments
Share:
DA Davidson Downgrades Clarus On Soft Industry Trends, Lower Macro Visibility

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) is facing headwinds in the ammunition industry, suggesting limited upside in the near term, according to DA Davidson.

The Analyst

DA Davidson’s Michael Kawamoto downgraded Clarus from Buy to Neutral while reducing the price target from $17 to $12.

The Thesis

Recent commentary from Clarus and the industry suggests the macro environment remains soft, while the bankruptcy filing by Ellett Brothers has led to lower visibility industry wide, Kawamoto said in the downgrade note.

Clarus indicated that while it was facing weakness mostly on the military side, the trend could carry over to the commercial side. Analyst Kawamoto expects the company to deliver another weak performance in the third quarter, given the tough comp and macro issues.

He added that there was lack of visibility into an improvement in the company’s performance in the fourth quarter.

Although there is good momentum in the Black Diamond segment, Clarus will need to achieve very strong execution for this segment to offset softness in the Sierra segment and meet the company’s growth guidance, the analyst said.

“We believe that product will remain compelling, and that the brand will be a market share gainer, but that there is little margin for error for the rest of the year,” Kawamoto wrote.

Price Action

Shares of Clarus were down 1.26% at $11.04 at time of publishing on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for CLAR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019DowngradesBuyNeutral
Aug 2019DowngradesBuyNeutral
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CLAR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: DA Davidson Michael M.Y. KawamotoAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CLAR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
68 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Broke Yearly Lows Tuesday Morning
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WESReiterates29.0
NTAPReiterates56.0
CSCOMaintains49.0
MSGNMaintains17.0
XECMaintains85.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Preview Of Deere's Q3 Earnings