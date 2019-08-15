Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Downgrades Evergy After Recent Rally

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2019 2:20pm   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Downgrades Evergy After Recent Rally

Shares of Evergy Inc (NYSE: EVRG) have been on an uptrend since early March, responding to strong results for two consecutive quarters, management’s positive comments on synergies and capex and encouraging developments in the Sibley docket, according to Wells Fargo.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo’s Sarah Akers downgraded Evergy from Outperform to Market Perform while keeping the price target at $67.

The Thesis

While Evergy seems to be moving in the right direction and the latest developments are positive, these are already reflected in the stock, following the recent run-up, Akers said in the downgrade note.

During the second quarter conference call, management indicated that there were cost savings opportunities beyond the synergies mentioned previously. The company has been contemplating a shift of capex between Kansas and Missouri as well as an increase in the spending outlook of around $850 million through 2022.

“While the comments on cost savings bolster our confidence in the EPS outlook, we are mindful of the sharing mechanism in place in KS,” Akers wrote in a note.

The analyst added that although the potential increase in capex is a positive, the increase of $850 million would accelerate the rate base growth from the current 2-3% to only 3-4%, still significantly below that of peers at 7-8%.

Price Action

Shares of Evergy traded around $64.14 at time of publishing on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for EVRG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Aug 2019MaintainsBuy
Jun 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for EVRG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Sarah Akers Wells FargoAnalyst Color Downgrades Commodities Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EVRG)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday
A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs
Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday
Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WESReiterates29.0
NTAPReiterates56.0
CSCOMaintains49.0
MSGNMaintains17.0
XECMaintains85.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Report: Revlon Could Put Itself Up For Sale